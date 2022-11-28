John Kraeer could hardly control his emotions.
After 45 years of working six days a week to make the famous hot dogs at Shorty’s Lunch on West Chestnut Street, the Washington man will hang up his apron on Wednesday.
“It’s time,” Kraeer said, struggling through tears. “Everybody told me I would know when it was time. I just decided I’m done.”
The 63-year-old started at the Shorty’s location at the former Washington Mall when he was just 17 years old.
He plied his trade on a recent day, making numerous hot dogs with several lined up along his arm as he prepared them with fixings for his customers.
“I can’t put it into words,” Kraeer said as he contemplated what his job has meant to him. “I’ve met a ton of nice people over 45 years. Working here has been a pleasure. The outpouring from people. I’ve gotten cards from people. I don’t expect this. I’ve never been about myself. I’ve had a lot more good moments than bad.”
“Ike” Nikoloboulos, of Houston, is one of those people Kraeer has met over the years.
“He is one of the best friends I have,” said Nikoloboulos, also a former Shorty’s employee. “He’s a worker. I love people who work hard. He’s so good with people. That’s the most important thing to me. He’s good with the people.
There are strong emotions tied into his retirement. After all, his co-workers are like family.
“It’s going to be weird,” said waitress Nicole Smith, who’s worked with Kraeer for 20 years. “I can’t imagine coming in and him not being here. I’ve known John since I was a baby. Coming into work every day and seeing him, that’s a routine. Now I’ll come in (Wednesday) and he’s not going to be here. I’ve been crying since he told me. You can’t find another hot dog maker like him.”
Steve Alexas’s family has owned Shorty’s since the 1930s, and he agreed that the place will be quite different. He joked that he’s a bit jealous of Kraeer.
“I’ve known him for every bit of those 45 years,” Alexas said. “It’s going to be different not seeing him. It’s going to be a big change.”
Shorty’s Lunch has been a stop for many city and county officials throughout the years.
County Coroner Timothy Warco said when he was a youngster, he and some friends would skip out of old Immaculate Conception Grade School and hide out at Shorty’s. He said he’s spent a lot of time there with three meals coming from Shorty’s on some days.
Warco said the place won’t be the same without Kraeer.
“It’s definitely will be bittersweet to see him leave,” Warco said. “He’s just a staple at Shorty’s. When I’m up and down the street as I am all the time, I always honk the horn and he waves back. It will be sad not to see him there turning hot dogs. We will all miss him because John knows everyone in town. We wish John a long and safe and happy retirement.”
Kraeer said something that has really stood out to him over is seeing people come into Shorty’s from their very young years and watching them grow up over the years.
Retirement will allow him to spend more time with his wife Stacey and his grandson, Luke, 18 months. He’s also looking forward to not having to ask for time off when he needs it.
“I’m going to spend more time with my wife on weekends,” he said. “I’m never going to work another weekend in my life. I’ve probably worked over 2,700 Saturdays. Now when I want a day off, I can take it without any hesitation.”
While Kraeer may be done, Shorty’s is not. The longtime cook was quick to dispel the rumor that Shorty’s is closing.
As the popular eatery will continue to serve up delicious ‘dogs, Kraeer said it’s not fully hit him that Thursday morning starts a new chapter for him.
“The hardest part of leaving my job is not seeing some of these people ever again. When you go from working six days a week to no days, that’s going to be an adjustment for me,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be like. It’s just been a crazy ride.”
