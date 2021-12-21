Additional ramp connections to the Southern Beltway will be opening in Cecil and South Fayette township today, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.
Two new ramps will provide additional access with Interstate 79 and Morganza Road, the release said.
Drivers will be able to access the Southern Beltway to travel westbound from an intersection with Morganza Road in Cecil Township. Traffic traveling westbound on the Southern Beltway will be able to exit and head northbound onto I-79 in South Fayette Township, the release said.
Crews should have the ramps open by 5 p.m. but, drivers should be aware these newly opened ramps are still within a work zone. Speeds are posted at 45 mph throughout the work zone and are strictly enforced, the release said.
The full interchange with I-79 and the eastbound connection with Morganza Road are expected to be finished by June.
For more information about the Southern Beltway project, visit https://www.patpconstruction.com/southern_beltway/22to79/.