Various road improvement projects are planned for the area in the coming months, resulting in closed roads, changed traffic patterns and alternate routes.
PennDOT announced northbound and southbound Interstate 79 between the Allegheny County line and Canonsburg exit in Cecil Township would experience weeknight single-lane restrictions between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Monday. The work will continue through late May, as needed.
Additionally, intermittent single-lane restrictions on Route 18 (Jefferson and Wylie Avenues) will be in place in Washington. The work will occur between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday and will continue through late May, weather and operational dependent. Flaggers will control traffic. Motorists are reminded to use caution traveling through work zones.
Traffic restrictions will be in place on Johns Avenue (State Route 4012) in McDonald Borough and Cecil Township, beginning Monday, as part of the PA Turnpike Commission’s State Route 980 drainage improvement project.
Johns Avenue will be closed between Noblestown Road (State Route 4027) and State Route 980 through May 1.
Those living within this closed section of Johns Avenue can access the area, but all other traffic will need to use the posted detour. The nearly two-mile detour will be in place, directing drivers to use Noblestown Road.
This closure is needed for crews to relocate a 24-inch water line and perform roadway pavement repairs to Johns Avenue near its intersection with State Route 980.
In Greene County, PennDOT warns drivers that surface improvement work will begin next week on Route 18 (Golden Oaks Road) in Morris and Franklin Townships, weather and operational dependent.
Weekday single-lane restrictions between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. will begin Monday and continue through late June, as needed, on Route 18 (Golden Oaks Road) between the West Virginia state line and the Washington County line in Prosperity. The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform base repairs. The project is anticipated to be completed in June 2023.
Northbound and southbound Interstate 79 between Perry Township and Whitley Township will see weekday single-lane restrictions between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Monday and continue through late May, as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.