Road Work Ahead

Various road improvement projects are planned for the area in the coming months, resulting in closed roads, changed traffic patterns and alternate routes.

PennDOT announced northbound and southbound Interstate 79 between the Allegheny County line and Canonsburg exit in Cecil Township would experience weeknight single-lane restrictions between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Monday. The work will continue through late May, as needed.

