The eastbound lane of Interstate 70 in Rostraver Township will be subject to single-lane restrictions starting Thursday, June 22.
The restrictions, for rehabilitation work on the Matthew Smelser Memorial Bridge, will occur between Exit 46 A/B (Route 51) and Exit 49 (Smithton), and are expected to last through the end of August, according to the state Department of Transportation.
