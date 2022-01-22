Additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties Friday, as the winter surge in coronavirus infections continues to exact a grim toll.
Five new deaths were reported in Washington County by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago to 562. There were also 493 new infections, bringing the total since March 2020 to 45,558.
Six additional deaths were reported in Fayette County, bringing its overall total to 572. The state health department also said there were 345 new cases, bringing the cumulative total to 26,961.
There were also six additional deaths in Greene County. Over the last 22 months, 91 people have died in the county because of COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, 83 additional cases have also been reported in Greene. All told, there have been 7,383 cases in the county.
According to the COVID-19 tracker created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the positivity rate for tests in Washington County is 34.5%. Almost 65% of the county’s population aged 5 or older is fully vaccinated.
Greene County has a 18.6% positivity rate and 51% of its residents are fully vaccinated. Fayette County has a positivity rate of 27.3% and almost 58% of its residents are fully vaccinated. The rate of community transmission in all three counties is rated as high.