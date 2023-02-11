Three more people have been charged in connection with a robbery that occurred in Franklin Township at the end of last month.
While Alex Milan Evosevich, 19, of Waynesburg, was initially charged and arrested on Jan. 30, state police charged his alleged co-conspirators in the following days.
Also charged is John Riggen, 18, of Fairchance. State police charged him earlier this month with felonies of robbery, aggravated assault, and misdemeanors of theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and tampering with physical evidence.
Mercedes Clark, 19, of McClellandtown, and Dominque Jordan, 22, of Uniontown, each face a felony charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.
According to court records, the evening of Jan. 29 police found Auguste Frnantzy standing in the median near the 16 mile mark of Interstate 79 northbound. Police said he was bleeding profusely from his nose and mouth and claimed to have been robbed.
According to the criminal complaints, Frnantzy arranged to buy a vehicle from Evosevich via Facebook. The four drove him to the Sheetz at 111 E. Roy Furman Highway and Frnantzy retrieved about $1,000 from the ATM, court documents state.
Police said that they then drove Frnantzy to a “remote location” where Evosevich and Riggen began punching and kicking him in an attempt to steal the money.
Both Riggen and Evosevich are incarcerated in the Greene County jail on $75,000 bond. Clark’s bond was set at $10,000, and Jordan is free after posting $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Feb. 8.
