A walking trail for people with disabilities is coming to Washington Park.
The trail is expected to cover about an eighth of a mile and will be located near the Stone Pavilion at the park.
“The city has big plans for continuous improvements to Washington Park and this is just one of them that we’re helping out with,” said Shannon Flannery, community development specialist for the Washington County Redevelopment Authority. “It should be a nice addition to the park.”
Hiking trails that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act allow people of any age or physical condition to enjoy outdoor time and scenery on a continuous unobstructed path.
The new paved trail at Washington Park will have an 8-foot-wide path with a minimal grade. “As minimal as we can make it so that it’s easy for anyone to use,” Flannery said.
An ADA curb ramp must have no more than a 1:12 ratio (meaning there must be a one-inch rise for every corresponding 12 inches of the ramp), or no greater than an 8.33% slope. The ADA also requires slopes to be consistent from end to end; a ramp must have a uniform slope.
Flannery said bids for the project are expected to be opened Friday. Once the contract is awarded, work should begin within about a month and take about a month to complete. All of that is weather dependent.
Flannery said according to an engineer’s estimate, the price of the project should come in at around $125,000. The estimate includes restoration to the area as well as the addition of trees.
“Hopefully, we can get it done as soon as possible, so sometime this summer people can be enjoying it,” Flannery said.
