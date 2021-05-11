CALIFORNIA – The acting U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh kicked off events for National Police Week during a Monday service honoring the late California Borough police chief.
Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman placed a wreath in the borough fire station to memorialize Chief Tim Sheehan, who suffered a fatal heart attack at age 50 while on duty Feb. 10.
“It just goes to show what kind of impact he had on so many people,” his widow, Kim, said following the service with local law enforcement.
Tim Sheehan was remembered as a humble man who was dedicated to his community and its children. One of his last calls involved him performing CPR on a resident.
“I miss him dearly,” California fire Chief Tom Hartley said.
Kaufman said he was confident Kim Sheehan and her three children were comforted by the police officers who attended the program.
“I’m so sorry for your loss,” Kaufman said.
He said Tim Sheehan shared a commitment that was larger than himself.
“He gave everything to the community he loved,” Kaufman said.
Kaufman is also scheduled to appear this week in Johnstown, New Castle and Erie.