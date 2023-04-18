PennDOT District 12 announced Monday that a portion of Ackley Creek Road in Richhill Township, Greene County will close beginning Monday, April 24.
The road will close between Day Lane and Walker Hill Road, and is expected to remain closed until late May. A posted detour will use East Findlay Drive, and Stringtown, Browns Creek and Enon Church roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.