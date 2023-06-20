In March 2012, Uniontown Area School District Superintendent Dr. Charles Machesky did what few administrators would dream of doing – he offered to work for free while the rural school district tackled a $60 million building project.
More than 11 years later, Machesky is still working without a salary.
The Fayette County school district estimates Machesky’s decision to surrender his paycheck for more than a decade (he was earning $131,000 when he opted out) has saved it well over $2.1 million in salary and benefits.
Over the years, Machesky’s pro bono work has made it possible for the district, where 87% of its approximately 2,600 students are economically disadvantaged, to add technology, purchase textbooks and workbooks, upgrade equipment, and more.
“It’s pretty neat. It’s something I felt comfortable doing,” said Machesky. “The education pension system is a pretty good one, and it’s given me the opportunity to do something for our school district.”
Uniontown Area is among the districts across the state seeking more equitable school funding – Pennsylvania ranks 45th in the nation for state share of funding for K-12 education – as it fights to overcome financial hurdles and provide an education that will help students succeed.
For example, since 2011, when the state dramatically reduced education funding, instructional costs for UASD have increased 32% – an estimated $7 million – while the change in state funding to cover instruction costs has risen only 6%, a little more than $1 million.
The school district has seen a 71% increase in special education costs, while the change in state revenue dedicated to special education has increased only 12%. And last year, cyber expenses accounted for around $3.8 million of the district’s $57.9 million budget.
“The state has critically underfunded school districts for years,” said Machesky. “It’s not fair to the smaller schools, particularly the ones with high poverty levels, to get shortchanged in funding. It’s getting more and more difficult, and we have to get funding up to the point where kids can get the education they need and deserve.”
Machesky, 69, a lifelong resident of Uniontown, will mark 50 years in education in December 2024, when his current contract expires.
He plans to retire, and said even though his passion for teaching hasn’t changed, education has.
“It’s so different. When I first started as superintendent in 2002, we had one chief of police in the school district. Now, we have 30 security officers,” said Machesky. “We spent a minimum amount on security, now we’re up to almost $2 million in security. And it’s necessary, no ifs, ands or buts.”
Despite financial challenges, the district has raised property taxes only three times since Machesky became superintendent.
The district has not eliminated any educational or extracurricular programs as a result of financial challenges (the wrestling program was cut due to a lack of participation), and it has not furloughed a teacher.
Five of the school district’s administrators have earned a PhD or EdD, and the district provides tuition reimbursement for administrators and educators – a way to attract and keep quality candidates.
Machesky started teaching special education in 1974 at Westmoreland Intermediate Unit. At the time, his friends were heading to the coal mine and steel mills, and earning more than twice as much as he did.
“I didn’t view education as a job. It was a career, a vocation,” Machesky said.
He taught for 17 years, until he was hired as a principal in the Uniontown district. He served as principal for six years, before he was tapped as the district’s first supervisor of special education. Four years later, he was named superintendent.
Machesky said he doesn’t “want to make a big deal” about giving up his salary. He simply wants to serve the community where he grew up.
Dr. Daniel Bosnic, assistant superintendent, said Machesky’s selfless gesture has resonated with both the school staff and the community.
“I think it speaks to his love for this area, our community, our students, and our schools,” said Bosnic. “He’s a wealth of knowledge and he understands public education and its challenges, and what it takes for our district to be successful. He’s done a lot of great things for our district, and all of us – students, staff, community – benefit from his willingness to take on an important role in our district, and to do it without pay.”
Machesky’s wife, Mary J., taught elementary school in the Uniontown district for 36 years, and two of their three daughters are schoolteachers.
He plans to spend more time with his family, including three grandchildren, and travel.
Machesky’s favorite day of the school year is commencement day. For the first time as superintendent, he missed this year’s graduation, due to a family medical issue.
“When I first became superintendent, I would go to graduation every year and see the kids I taught come through. It’s my favorite day in education. When you see the kids and their list of achievements, going to Ivy League schools or trade schools, it makes us all proud,” he said. “When the valedictorians and salutatorians give their speeches and thank their teachers and say, ‘I want to be a teacher because my fifth-grade teacher was my role model,’ it’s the best.”
