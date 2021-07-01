Mother May Brock celebrated her 95th birthday in a most unexpected way.
Brock, dressed in white shorts and a lime-green shirt, her shock of curly white hair neatly coiffed, climbed on the back of Jim Barton’s Harley-Davidson on June 21 for a motorcycle ride.
“I just love riding on a bike,” said Brock.
The spin on the motorcycle was part of a surprise birthday party thrown for Brock, a Gold Star mother, by members of American Legion Post 175 of Washington.
About 100 people attended the birthday bash, where Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi presented Brock with a proclamation in recognition of her birthday and her sacrifice for the country.
“I was real surprised. I had tears in my eyes. They all hollered and started singing happy birthday when I got there,” said Brock, whose granddaughter, Amanda Ingram – who organized the surprise party with Brock’s niece, Vicki Miller – had told Brock she was taking her out for lunch.
When Brock arrived at the American Legion, Barton, a member of the American Legion Riders, asked if she was ready to take a spin.
“I said, ‘Yes, but I need someone to help me get on,’” recalled Brock.
Brock’s great-nephew, Kenneth Miller, and Maggi assisted, and Brock wrapped her arms around Barton’s waist as he rode her around the parking lot.
The speedometer reached 50 miles per hour, said her son, Richard “Turtle” Sturgill.
“My mom isn’t afraid to go fast,” said Sturgill.
Before the ride, Maggi presented the proclamation signed by the county commissioners.
Brock’s son, Glenn Smith, died in the Korean War at the age of 19. Brock belongs to the American Gold Star Mothers organization, whose members lost sons or daughters in battle.
“(The American Legion) is a big part of my life,” said Brock. “I still get upset and cry when I talk about my son.”
The proclamation reads, in part, “In recognition of May Brock, Gold Star Mother. On behalf of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, we acknowledge you on this special occasion, on your 95th birthday. Your life is a story, and we thank you for your contributions over the years, and for your sacrifice. You serve as a link for Washington County’s past and present. On behalf of a grateful nation, may you continue to enjoy good health and much happiness.”
Brock was born in Washington in 1926, one of nine children and “the daughter of a poor farmer,” she said.
She spent three years in West Virginia and 15 years in Ohio before returning to Washington, where she has watched as three generations grow.
Brock, who took her first ride on a bike at the age of 16, has always liked motorcycles.
Sturgill said his mother even rode on the back of his nitro bike – which uses nitromethane as fuel instead of gas and can reach speeds of more than 200 mph in less than 60 seconds – on a visit to his former home in Louisiana when she was 79.
Said her great-nephew, Miller, “You’d be surprised. Aunt May rides a lot. Whenever there’s someone who has a motorcycle, she’ll jump on.”
Brock also loves her family, volunteer work (especially for military-related organizations and her nephew’s 4-H group), and horses.
Brock, who is in good health, baby-sits her two great-grandchildren, 3 and 11 years old, once a week.
She said she enjoyed making memories on her birthday.
“It was a good birthday, a wonderful one. I thank them all for having it. They don’t know what it meant to me and how much I appreciate how nicely they treat me. I love them all,” said Brock. “My granddaughter said she’s going to have another big party again in five years, when I’m 100. I’m looking forward to it.”