Raelynn Cox

Courtesy of Washington School District

Rebecca Myers-Matson, a third-grade learning support teacher at Washington Park Elementary School, assists Raelynn Cox, 9, at the board, helping her learn numbers.

Her smile is contagious and her persistence is evident.

Raelynn Cox, 9, who was born with Down syndrome, may have had delays in development, but she is progressing at a steady pace with help from her family, teachers, and therapists at Washington Park Elementary.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In