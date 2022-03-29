Those who knew Caleb Lee Jackson best described the 2020 Washington High School graduate as a tremendous student and athlete, and an even better young man.
Jackson, who died in a motorcycle accident on May 13, 2021, was an All Conference and All District football player and basketball star for the Wash High Prexies, and a high honors student.
After he graduated, Jackson, 19, began working at 84 Lumber, where his outgoing personality and contagious smile endeared him to co-workers and management.
Now, in a show of support of Jackson’s family and Washington School District, and to keep Jackson’s legacy alive, 84 Lumber is donating a Daktronics scoreboard for Wash High Stadium.
The state-of-the-art Daktronics video scoreboard and sound system cost about $250,000.
“Caleb was a wonderful part of the 84 Lumber family, and we are grateful for the chance to honor him through this scoreboard donation to his high school,” said 84 Lumber President Maggie Hardy-Knox. “We are lucky to have gotten to know him and work with him, and are proud to be a part of carrying on his legacy.”
Jackson had worked in 84 Lumber’s shipping and receiving department for eight months before the accident. One of his five sisters, Deja Glemba, is assistant to Hardy-Knox.
“Caleb was proud to be a Prexie. He loved his team, coaches, fellow classmates and the Wash High community,” said Glemba. “Caleb was a positive light in so many people’s lives, and we are blessed to be able to honor him in this incredible way, in the stadium that he loved so much.”
Athletic director and football coach Mike Bosnic said Jackson “was really a great kid to coach.
“He was always ready to play and always smiling. He made everyone else feel good to be around him. His death was a tremendous loss for all of us who knew him and worked with him,” said Bosnic.
Bosnic said the digital scoreboard will be used for football games, track meets, and other activities held at the stadium, such as graduation.
“It is an honor for us to receive such a wonderful, memorial tribute to Caleb. His legacy will truly be present for all to see and remember every time they visit our stadium,” said Bosnic.
The scoreboard will include a dedication, “In Memory of Caleb Jackson,” and Jackson’s photo will be on the outside of the scoreboard, visible to those driving by the scoreboard.
“It will be nice to drive by and see him there. He loved playing at the stadium. It is very appropriate,” said Glemba.
The school district plans to have the scoreboard installed in time for the 2022-23 school year, and an unveiling and dedication ceremony will he held.