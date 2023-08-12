Arrest warrants have been issued for seven people accused of selling large quantities of methamphetamine, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh announced Friday.
Charged by county detectives in the case are Jaclyn Farabee, 29, Merrieann Parr-Loar, 27, and Jami Rhodes, 37, all of Waynesburg; John Bizet, 29, and Rebecca Carn, 34, both of Cokeburg; Michael Vallor, 31, of Bentleyville, and Travis Frye, 46, of Brownsville.
Walsh said in a press release that the seven were involved in the sale of more than 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine from February to August.
According to the criminal complaints, the investigation began Feb. 2 when Farabee and Parr-Loar sold about 53 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Washington County. The two continued to meet with the informant in the following weeks.
Investigators said the vehicle they drove to the meetings was registered to Rhodes, who is described in the complaints as “a supplier of multiple ounces of methamphetamine.”
According to court documents, detectives contacted Rhodes directly to set up a controlled purchase, which occurred in March in the parking lot of Walmart in South Strabane Township.
Detectives found that while Rhodes’ vehicle was registered to her, the Cokeburg address listed on the registration is owned by Bizet and Carn.
According to the complaint, Bizet was a known associate of Vallor, and detectives purchased meth from Vallor on April 11 in North Strabane Township.
Investigators contacted Rhodes about a week later to set up another controlled purchase. Detectives tracked her vehicle to Brownsville, where she picked up Frye, court documents state. They allegedly drove to Morgantown, W.Va., where Frye sold drugs to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent, according to the complaint.
All seven charged face felonies of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a conspiracy charge. Farabee faces an additional charge of theft by unlawful taking.
Charges were filed through the office of District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
The Washington County Drug Task Force worked with the DEA, state police and Centerville police on the investigation.
