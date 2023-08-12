Generic Police Car

Arrest warrants have been issued for seven people accused of selling large quantities of methamphetamine, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh announced Friday.

Charged by county detectives in the case are Jaclyn Farabee, 29, Merrieann Parr-Loar, 27, and Jami Rhodes, 37, all of Waynesburg; John Bizet, 29, and Rebecca Carn, 34, both of Cokeburg; Michael Vallor, 31, of Bentleyville, and Travis Frye, 46, of Brownsville.

