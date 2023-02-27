Aria Woznick

Aria Woznick

A 6-year-old Marion Elementary School student has died after she was hit by a car while at her bus stop.

Aria Woznick, of Belle Vernon, was life flighted to UPMC Children’s Hospital after the accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning in the 400 block of Fayette Street, North Belle Vernon. She died at the hospital just after midnight, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In