A 6-year-old Marion Elementary School student has died after she was hit by a car while at her bus stop.
Aria Woznick, of Belle Vernon, was life flighted to UPMC Children’s Hospital after the accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning in the 400 block of Fayette Street, North Belle Vernon. She died at the hospital just after midnight, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner.
The medical examiner’s report did not specify a cause or manner of death.
Amanda Woznick, Aria’s mother, posted a message to Facebook thanking those who had reached out to offer sympathy and support following news of the accident.
“She was so, so very loved and she will be missed more than I can ever put into words. She was my heart, and my baby. The loss of a child, I cannot even begin to explain or express my grief. I am numb, I am sad and I am so so sorry to my little angel baby Aria. We love you my sweet doo doo,” Amanda wrote.
Belle Vernon Area School District offered counseling services on Friday, as well as on Saturday at the North Belle Vernon Fire Department social hall.
District Superintendent Dr. Ken Williams issued a statement after learning Aria had died.
“The Belle Vernon Area School District is saddened to report that the student injured in this morning’s accident has died. The district offers its deepest sympathies and support of the family as a result of this tragic event,” Williams said in the statement. “Once again, we wish to thank community agencies and neighboring school districts for the outpouring of support. Our focus will continue to be with the family now and into the future.”
