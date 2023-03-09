Six Republicans and three Democrats have filed to run for Washington County commissioner in the upcoming primary.
Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file their nominating petitions ahead of the May 16 primary election that will then send two candidates from each party to the general election matchup to elect three commissioners on the board.
The Republican candidates are Bruce Bandel of Amwell Township; Ashley Duff of Fallowfield Township; Electra Janis of Peters Township; Kevin Redford of North Strabane Township; Nick Sherman of North Strabane Township; and Sonia Stopperich Sulc of Canonsburg Borough.
The Democratic candidates are Randy Barli of Coal Center Borough; Larry Maggi of Buffalo Township; and Cindy Fisher of Cecil Township.
Sherman and Maggi are the only incumbents on the ballot after Washington County Commission Chairwoman Diana Irey Vaughan, a Republican from Cecil Township, decided not to run for reelection this year after serving seven terms in office.
Meanwhile, most of the county row office positions will also be competitive this year, either in the primary or November general election.
District Attorney Jason Walsh will run unopposed in the Republican primary, but he will face opposition in the general election from Democratic candidate Christina DeMarco-Breeden. The same is true for Treasurer Tom Flickinger, who won’t be challenged in the Republican primary, and is expected to face Democrat Joe Manning in November.
However, the other four row office positions currently held by incumbents all will have challengers in the Republican primary. Coroner Tim Warco will face challenger Marc Zmijowski in the Republican primary, although no Democrats are currently registered to run in the general election.
Clerk of Courts Brenda Davis will face Ray Phillips in the Republican primary, and the winner will likely face Democrat Bobby Dellorso in the fall. Prothonotary Laura Hough is running in the Republican primary against Kevin Hill, with Democrat Sandy Sabot expected to be waiting for the winner in the general election. Register of Wills James Roman will be challenged in the Republican primary by Christina Wiles Thomas, while Democrat Alex Taylor is expected to face the winner in November.
Independent candidates have until Aug. 1 to circulate and file their nominating petitions. Anyone interested in running as an independent should contact the elections office at 724-228-6750 for more information on the number of signatures needed for a particular office. People running for a countywide office will need 594 signatures to get on the ballot.
The only competitive race for magistrate is the Peters Township-based district, with Phil Melograne and Christina Fox Grasso running as cross-filed candidates and Daniel Ketelaar running as a Democrat. Melograne was appointed district magistrate in July by then-Gov. Tom Wolf to replace Jesse Pettit, who was elected Washington County Court of Common Pleas judge in 2021.
There will also be a referendum on the ballot for voters in Morris Township to decide whether alcohol sales should be permitted in the municipality, which is currently considered a dry community.
