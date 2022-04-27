The seventh annual Walk, Run, Roll 5K, sponsored by Voices for Independence and TRPIL, will be held Saturday, May 14, at Washington Wild Things Park, 1 Washington Federal Way, Washington, rain or shine.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by the start of the event at 9. The donation to participate is $25, with proceeds benefitting the new program and community center, 42 W. Maiden St., Washington, allowing for its final renovations. The center’s auditorium, a primary focus in these final plans, is set to include an accessible wellness center and a consumer/personal care attendant training kitchen.
Participants will receive an event T-shirt and race bag. To register online, visit https://www.vficil.org/register-here-for-the-walkrunroll-5k/.