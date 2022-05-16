More than 30 people took part in the seventh annual Walk, Run, Roll 5K Saturday at Wild Things Park, hosted by Voices for Independence and Transitional Paths to Independent Living (TRPIL).
Money raised will help fund the final phase of renovations to TRPIL’s new program and community center, the former YWCA in downtown Washington.
This phase focuses on transforming the building’s historic auditorium, which will include the installation of a new consumer/personal care attendant training kitchen, assistive technology area, and an adaptive fitness/wellness center, plus additional office space.
For the past two years, the 5K has been held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with participants taking part at their preferred date and location. To ensure that individuals of all abilities could take part this year, there was an accessible route for all, with the course circling the stadium and surrounding area.