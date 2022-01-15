If you own an older cellphone with 3G or a Kindle, be aware that in 2022 some of your electronics will stop working because of a 5G upgrade.
And, access to 911 on 3G phones won’t be available by the end of 2022.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania State Police are urging residents with older cellphones to prepare for the phase-out of 3G cellular networks and service.
At this point, if your phone is more than a few years old, check with your provider to see where you stand.
“The best plan of action is to contact your service provider to determine if your devices are compliant,” said PEMA Deputy for 911, Jeff Boyle. “It’s important to plan now so you don’t lose connectivity.”
The nation’s three major wireless carriers – AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile – have announced plans to shut down their 3G networks to accommodate more advanced services, including 5G, as early as February.
As a result, many older phones will be unable to make or receive calls and text messages, or use data services.
It can also affect other devices that rely on 3G, including medical alert devices, tablets, smart watches, home security systems, and car tracking systems. Those devices will ultimately become obsolete.
“If your mobile phone is more than a few years old, you may need to upgrade your device before your provider shuts down its 3G network and you lose service – including the ability to call 911,” said Lt. Adam Reed, Pennsylvania State Police Communications Office Director. “During an emergency, every minute counts whether you need police, fire or medical assistance.”
According to PEMA, about 70% of 911 calls in Pennsylvania are made from a mobile phone each year, either by voice call or text message.
Mobile companies have also been sending letters and text messages to inform customers about the move.
Users of older phones that are used only for 911 connectivity, however, may not receive the notification if they do not have active service with a carrier.
Organizations that serve the homeless population or survivors of domestic violence sometimes provide clients with older phones without a service plan for making emergency calls. Users of these types of 911-only phones should check with the organization that provided the phone about their options.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, AT&T will shut down its 3G network by February.
Sprint and T-Mobile are also tapering down. T-Mobile will shut down Sprint 3G networks by March and its own by July.
Verizon is dropping 3G service by December. Meanwhile, Sprint 4G LTE is set to go dark in June.
Some users can check out the indicator bar on their cellphone screen to see if it’s listed as 3G.
According to Recon Analytics, in 2021 about 5 million to 10 million people in the United States still were using 3G phones.
If you have Cricket, Boost, Straight Talk or Lifeline contact your service carrier to find out more about upcoming timelines.
PEMA recommends that low-income people concerned that their 911-only phones will no longer be supported should consider applying for service through the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline program. Information about eligibility, participating providers, and the application process can be found at https://www.lifelinesupport.org/.