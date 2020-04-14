Fifty-one Washington County employees were voluntarily furloughed at the close of business Friday.
The furloughs, requested because of a change in county operations during the novel coronavirus pandemic, began Monday.
At one point last week, the number of requests stood at 52, but a late application was accepted from among court-appointed employees, and two of four legal secretaries in the public defenders’ office who had applied were retained.
Employees, notified by email April 6 of the commissioners’ request, had until April 8 to apply, and decisions on eligibility were made on a case-by-case basis.
Emergency disaster declarations locally, statewide and federally have led to a dramatic slowdown of the economy.
Washington County declared a disaster emergency March 23, and “social distancing” became the norm so employees and the public could remain apart in an effort to keep the contagious disease from spreading.
“From a financial perspective, COVID-19 affects many different areas of county government. The layoffs will result in a cost-savings to the county based on the fact that our liability should only be the state portion of the unemployment benefit paid to these individuals,” Commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan wrote in response to an email inquiry.
The bulk of Washington County’s $98.7 million 2020 budget comes in the form of property taxes, with much smaller infusions of cash from state and federal taxpayers.
As of the end of March, approximately 61% of property taxes had already been processed, bringing in roughly $25.3 million.
“In speaking with the treasurer’s office, on the surface, they have not noticed a significant decrease in the volume of mail,” Irey Vaughan wrote.
The county commissioners extended the period at which property taxes can be paid at discount up to and including Thursday, April 30.
Deadlines published on the property tax bill give owners until June 30 to pay the face value and after that, a penalty is added that, if unpaid by Dec. 31, becomes a lien against the real estate. If non-payment continues, property can be advertised for a future sale by the county tax claim bureau.
Courts are operating during the emergency and disaster declarations, but have cut back the number and types of cases being heard.
Courthouse row offices remain open for business with limited public contact. The offices are still collecting filing fees, but the commission chairman expects to see a decline.
“We will not see the full impact of COVID-19 until their revenues are realized on our end and we can compare to prior years,” Irey Vaughan wrote. Analysis of variations will be a continuing process.
The commissioners, in seeking immediate solutions, worked with Service Employees International Union Local 668 in exceeding by one its target of 50 volunteers.
Some areas and departments were exempt from voluntary furloughs: the jail, public safety and 911 call center, probation officers, the district attorney’s office and human services.