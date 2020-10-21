Pam Snyder
Political party: Democratic
Office: State Representative for the 50th Legislative District
Age: 64
Home municipality: Jefferson
Occupation: Legislator, former Greene County commissioner
Education: Jefferson-Morgan High School, honorary bachelor’s degree in 2008 from Waynesburg University
Q. How would you tame COVID-19 while rebuilding the economy?
A. We must work to save lives and rebuild our economy. We must follow science to keep everyone safe while cherishing the role that a healthy economy has in the health of our families. As a representative, I fought to declare energy jobs in our region essential, saving jobs. I fought for grants to keep small businesses and first responders operational. As a member of both labor and agriculture committees, I’m prepared to rebuild the economy in our region. That means focusing on what our region does: work, build infrastructure, make energy and farm our lands for the commonwealth and the country.
Larry Yost
Political Party: Republican
Office: State Representative for the 50th Legislative District
Age: Declined to provide information
Home municipality: Mt. Morris
Occupation: Graphic designer
Education: Declined to provide information
Q. How would you tame COVID-19 while rebuilding the economy?
A. I would follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). I would not follow what the governor has done because it’s unconstitutional. ... He destroyed our businesses. He crushed us in a way that most of our businesses will not be coming back, and it’s devastating. But, before that, we were looking at the same type of issues. We were looking at coal going down in the Obama years. We are in need of a course correction. It’s going to be hard, but it’s going to be do-able if we have new representation.