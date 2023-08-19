A $5 million-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off ticket has been sold at the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported Friday.
The casino will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A $5 million-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off ticket has been sold at the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported Friday.
The casino will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
“We’ve never sold anything like that before,” said Rahul Kaushik, vice president of operations for the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows. “It’s a life-changing number, for sure.”
He also said the casino would be interested in hosting a celebration for the lucky winner, but that their life will be “a little topsy-turvy” for a while as a result of their windfall.
Five Million Fabulous Fortune is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million. More information is available about the game at palottery.state.pa.us.
Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and contact the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Scratch-offs are distributed at random, which means the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.