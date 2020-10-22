Randy J. Barli
Political party: Democratic
Office: State Representative for the 49th Legislative District
Age: 65
Home municipality: Coal Center
Occupation: Retired electrical contractor.
Education: Associate’s degree in electrical engineering technology, Penn State University-Fayette, political science, through the continuing education program of California University of Pennsylvania.
Q. How would you tame COVID-19 while rebuilding the economy?
A. Safety, effectiveness and reliability are three top priorities in any decision-making process, especially in times of crisis, such as this COVID-19 pandemic. Scientific guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention need to be followed in all aspects of our lives until such time that a safe, effective and reliable vaccine is found. New employment creation, as well as existing, can only be enhanced with these top priorities under any and all conditions.
Bud Cook
Political party: Republican
Office: State Representative for the 49th Legislative District
Age: 64
Home municipality: West Pike Run Township
Occupation: Legislator
Education: California High School, Bachelor of science, West Virginia Wesleyan College
Q. How would you tame COVID-19 while rebuilding the economy?
A. If “We the People” rehire me, my focus will continue promoting the 49th District and the Mon Valley as the place to start or relocate one’s business and family. We must embrace and promote the new normal, or the “here doesn’t mean here anymore. We have incredible business opportunities in the 49th and all Southwestern Pennsylvania, including great schools and communities. Why would anyone want to live anywhere else? We must focus on our positives and forget what we don’t have. I’m proud to say “from the 49th” where it’s always a great day.