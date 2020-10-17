Jason Ortitay
Political party: Republican
Office: State Representative for the 46th Legislative District
Age: 36
Home municipality: Cecil
Occupation: Legislator
Education: Bachelor of science in business management, Robert Morris University; master of business administration, Stetson University, 2005.
Q. How would you tame COVID-19 while rebuilding the economy?
A. When COVID-19 hit Pennsylvania, I did what a state representative is supposed to do. I went to work to provide answers and find solutions. We provided over $2.5 billion in emergency funding from the COVID-19 Recovery Plan. Among many things, this funding was used for nursing homes, schools, childcare, first responders, rental assistance, health care centers, vaccine development, virus testing and personal protective equipment for our frontline workers. I then went to work to safely restart Pennsylvania’s economy and get people back to work using approved guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Byron Timmins
Political party: Democratic
Office: State Representative for the 46th Legislative District
Age: 45
Home municipality: Cecil
Occupation: Retail merchandiser
Education: Bachelor of science in business economics, Miami University
Q. How would you tame COVID-19 while rebuilding the economy?
A. It is time to unite against a common enemy attacking the health and welfare of Pennsylvanians. Let’s listen to our doctors. Our government needs to focus on jump-starting our economy by concentrating on small businesses and their workers. We need to keep our kids safe in school, getting the education they deserve. This will allow parents to get back to work. It’s all about common sense!