Union Township

Union Township has been hit with a number of resignations, including four of its five supervisors.

Union Township government has been hit with mass resignations.

On Monday, four of the township’s five supervisors submitted resignations: Heather Daerr, who was the board chair; Charles Trax Jr., vice chair; Richard Lawson and Michael Barna.

