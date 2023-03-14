Four Republicans and three Democrats are running for Greene County commissioner in the May 16 primary.
According to the nominating petitions filed last week at the Greene County Elections Office, Cameron Downer, Jared Edgreen, Larry Freeman and Betsy Rohanna McClure are running in the Republican primary, while Christine Bailey, Michael Holloway Jr. and Blair Zimmerman are running on the Democratic side.
Rohanna McClure and Zimmerman are the only incumbents on the ballot after Greene County Commission Chairman Michael Belding decided not to run for reelection, leaving an open seat on the board.
The deadline to file was March 7 for the primary election that will then send two candidates from each party to the general election matchup to elect three commissioners on the board. Today is the final day to challenge the petitions, although it was not known if anyone has filed paperwork in an attempt to get any candidates off the ballot.
There are also several county row office races that are competitive either in the primary or November general election.
District Attorney David Russo is being challenged in the Republican primary by Brianna Vanata, although no Democrats have filed to run.
Register & Recorder Donna J. Tharp is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, but is expected to face Republican challenger Tammy Brookover in the general election.
In the election for prothonotary to replace longtime incumbent Susan White after she retires at the end of her term, Paul Ondash is running unopposed in the Democratic primary while Jennifer Maas is running on the Republican side.
In the race for treasurer, Jeannie High-Grimes and Julie Gatrell are running in the Republican primary, while no Democrats are officially registered to run this year, including incumbent Cory Grandel, who is not running for reelection.
Crystal D. Walters is running unopposed in the Republican primary for Clerk of Courts, while no Democrats are registered to be on the ballot. Sherry Wise announced last month she was retiring as Clerk of Courts after serving three terms.
Controller Ami Cree is running for reelection unopposed in the Democratic primary and does not currently have a Republican challenger in the general election.
There will also be competitive races for the two magisterial district court seats this year. District Judge Dave Balint is running for reelection and will face challenger Lesli Joy Gordon in the Republican primary for the district that includes central and western Greene County. Meanwhile, Tom Ankrom, Charlie Jones and Kelly A. Stepp are running in the Republican primary to replace retiring District Judge Glenn Bates, who currently oversees the communities in central and northeastern Greene County.
