Nearly 300 union workers at Washington Health System’s Washington Hospital have voted to authorize their bargaining committee to issue a strike notice to hospital administrators if the two sides cannot agree on a new contract before it expires Monday.
The vote Wednesday by members of the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pa. unit does not mean a strike is imminent with bargaining sessions planned today and Monday, but it does give the union’s negotiating committee the power to notify hospital officials that a strike could eventually be called.
The SEIU Healthcare union represents close to 300 support workers at Washington Hospital who serve as foundational service workers, including licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants, along with those working in environmental or dietary services. The union does not represent registered nurses, who are not included in the strike notice authorization.
“With the overwhelming passage of Wednesday’s strike authorization vote, these essential workers sent a clear message to hospital administration that they are willing to do whatever is necessary to win a fair contract,” said Matthew Yarnell, who serves as president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.
In a press release, the union said the workers are asking for better pay and improved working conditions, in addition to more recruiting tools to find and keep workers amid staffing shortages. The union members said the COVID-19 pandemic has placed them at risk of getting sick while burnout has also been a factor through difficult times in the medical field. The union said the two sides have been negotiating since December.
“We’re calling on management to listen to our demands and work with us to reach a fair contract. Fighting for the respect we deserve as caregivers has been frustrating, but we will continue to stand up for ourselves and our patients,” said Melissa Duran, an EKG technician at the hospital. “The pandemic has taken a huge toll on us, but we’ve shown up for our community and our hospital when they needed us most. We risked our lives to care for our patients, and it’s time for Washington management to show up for us and invest in frontline workers.”
WHS spokeswoman Stephanie Wagoner said the administration has not received a strike notice yet, and they’re hopeful a resolution can be reached soon.
“We are working hard to negotiate an agreement that both sides can accept in order to continue providing great patient care to our patients and our community, at a time when they need WHS the most,” Wagoner said.
The union also said it is also hoping for an “amicable settlement” as the two sides continue to negotiate. No strike date has been set with more time left to bargain before the union’s contract expires at midnight Monday.
“While we hope management doesn’t force us to strike, we will do whatever it takes to ensure a fair contract for all workers in our union,” dietary aide Debbie Torboli said.