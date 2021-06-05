Thirty new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the commonwealth Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, with one of those deaths happening in Allegheny County.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, 1,986 deaths attributed to the coronavirus have been reported in Allegheny County. In Washington County, there have been 302, and 323 deaths have been recorded in Fayette County. Westmoreland County has seen 769 deaths, and Greene County has reported 40.
There were 35 new cases in Allegheny County, according to the state health department, bringing its cumulative total to 101,446. Washington County added 10 new cases, for a 14-month total of 17,809. Greene County added four cases, which brings its total to 3,315. There were 17 new cases in Fayette County, for a total of 13,252, and Westmoreland County added 27 additional cases for a total of 34,191.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 703 additional positive cases reported.
The statewide positivity rate stands at 3.8%.