The county commissioners on Wednesday accepted to three grants to the Washington County Redevelopment Authority, which oversees the operation of the Washington-County owned airport,
The total amount, which tops $3.3 million, includes $2,711,991 worth of grants of plus a local match of $629,215.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Aviation, Engineering and Planning Division, has offered $1.25 million for the first part of the south side taxiway project.
The grant requires a $417,000 local match, which will be paid with a combination of airport natural gas lease and capital expenditure funds.
Another grant of $1,011,091 from the Bureau of Aviation is for obstruction removal. This grant requires a $53,215 local match, which will come from capital expenditure funds.
The third grant for $450,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be used for the the north side development access road. It will require a $150,000 local match, which will be funded by the Local Share Account of gambling revenue from The Meadows Racetrack and Casino.