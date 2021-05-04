There were 23 new deaths across Pennsylvania over the weekend because of COVID-19, but none in Washington, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland or Allegheny counties.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the death toll across the state in the 14 months since the first reported cases of the coronavirus is now 26,276. That includes 1,901 individuals in Allegheny County, 293 in Washington County, 39 in Greene County, 306 in Fayette County and 746 in Westmoreland County.
On Monday, the state Health Department reported there were 315 new cases in Allegheny County for a total of 97,975. There were 25 new cases in Washington County, bringing its 14-month total to 17,024. Two new cases were logged in Greene County, for a total of 3,157. In Fayette County, 34 new cases were reported, for a total of 12,518, and there were 53 new cases in Westmoreland County, which brings its total since March 2020 to 32,828.
Over Sunday and Monday, 4,381 additional positive cases were reported across Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 1,158,486.