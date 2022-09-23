The 20th annual “Tour the Montour,” the signature fundraising event of the award-winning Montour Trail, is set for Saturday.
“Paraphrasing our event T-shirt: It’ll be a great day for a ride,” tour Director Dr. Patricia Friedsam said. “We know that cyclists from around the region look forward to the annual ‘Tour.’ We’re especially excited about this one and are expecting a lot of folks to join us for a fun event on the trail, rain or shine.”
Riders can pick their distance – 2 miles, 6 miles, 24 miles, 44 miles or 62 miles – on out-and-back rides. The routes include rest stops with snacks and beverages. On-trail rider support will also be provided.
Registration for the tour includes lunch. The event will have a host of raffle prizes and basket chance items that can be viewed at the lunch site. The 2022 “Tour the Montour” features raffles for five bicycles donated by Tandem Connection.
Registration will be from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the starting point at the trail’s 4.5 mile-marker near the Pit Stop Airport Parking and At Home store parking lots off of Montour Run Road. Montour Trail Council members receive a discount: $5 off for adults and $2.50 off for children.
The parking lots for At Home and Pit Stop Airport Parking just off the Parkway West at Exit 58 will be available to riders.
Proceeds benefit the Montour Trail Council, which was founded in 1989 and owns the trail. The Montour, honored by the Commonwealth as Trail of the Year in 2017, encompasses more than 60 miles in Allegheny and Washington counties and is the longest suburban rail trail in the nation.
