Riders depart on their journey along the Montour Trail in Cecil Township in this file photo.

The 20th annual “Tour the Montour,” the signature fundraising event of the award-winning Montour Trail, is set for Saturday.

“Paraphrasing our event T-shirt: It’ll be a great day for a ride,” tour Director Dr. Patricia Friedsam said. “We know that cyclists from around the region look forward to the annual ‘Tour.’ We’re especially excited about this one and are expecting a lot of folks to join us for a fun event on the trail, rain or shine.”

