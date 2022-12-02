turkeys

Karen Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

2000 Turkeys wrapped up its Thanksgiving campaign. Thanks to the generosity of donors, 2000 Turkeys helped provide Thanksgiving dinners to more than 4,700 Washington County families in need.

To all of you who donated to this year’s 2000 Turkeys fund, thank. You did it.

Thanks to the generous donations of individuals, companies and organizations who took part in this year’s campaign, 2000 Turkeys raised nearly $236,000 to provide Thanksgiving dinners for Washington County families in need.

