To all of you who donated to this year’s 2000 Turkeys fund, thank. You did it.
Thanks to the generous donations of individuals, companies and organizations who took part in this year’s campaign, 2000 Turkeys raised nearly $236,000 to provide Thanksgiving dinners for Washington County families in need.
From the 2000 Turkeys committee, and on behalf of the Greater Washington County Food Bank, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, City Mission, and the struggling families who were able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones because of your kindness, we thank you!
We wish you the merriest and happiest of Christmas holidays.
Thank you to the following for their generous donations:
Phyllis and William Reynolds, in memory of Angelo and Esther Porco, $50
Bentworth Education Association, $250
Order of the Daughters of Penelope, $100
Margaret Fischer, in memory of classmate Byron Smialek, $25
Randall and Carol Gratchick, $30
Well Connected Consulting, $220
