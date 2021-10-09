Even though temperatures have been hovering in the high 70s, one look at the leaves turning brilliant reds, oranges and yellows confirms that autumn has arrived, and Thanksgiving is around the corner.
And it’s time to talk turkey.
The 2000 Turkeys campaign, sponsored by the Observer-Reporter and WJPA, is underway, and we need your help to make sure Washington County families have a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Donations to 2000 Turkeys help put a turkey dinner on the table of families being served each month by Washington County’s food pantry network, which includes 13 community food pantries and 12 senior high-rises that work in partnership with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
Thanks to local individuals, businesses and organizations, we’re off to a great start, and 2000 Turkeys aims to reach its annual goal of raising $100,000.
All donations make a big difference to our neighbors facing hunger, and every dollar from the 2000 Turkeys campaign goes toward making sure we have dinners for families in need.
Please consider donating and helping to ensure every one of our neighbors has enough to eat this holiday season.
To make a donation, send a check to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, PA 15301.
Thank you to the following individuals, businesses and organizations for their generous contributions:
Linda Wilson Kacvinsky, in loving memory of “Katz” Kacvinsky, $50
Timothy and Theresa Dunlap, $2,500
Paula Clark, in memory of Adam Clark, Mary Bedillion, and Kenny Bedillion, $50
Therese Moore, in memory of Michael and Agnes Washinski, Paul Washinski, and Barry Moore, $100
Kalliope Flaskos, in memory of Antonio and Maria Flaskos, $25
Robert and Donna Connolly, $100
Lynford and Cathleen Lynch, $100
Mary Jo Stonfer Fedutes, $25
Peter and Karen Overcashier, $25
Albert F. Devenney Jr., $50
Lou and Ruth Vore, $200
Loretta Churney, in memory of daughters, Denise Churney and Darlene Churney Jury, $30
Charles Kebart, in memory of son, Charles W. Kebart II; brother, Michael Kebart Jr.; and sister, Mary C. Kebart, $20
Arlene Curry and John Taylor, $25
Susan and Mark Nickler, $50
Beverly Clark, $100
David Sr. and Jane McKenery, $50
Walter and Marleen Lerch, $30
Pamela Ross, $100
Morris Lee Sr. and Patricia Harvey, $100
Michael and Nancy Sapko, $200
Joseph and Susan Dudas, $50
Fred and Joanne Caruso, $100
Jesse and Jodi McNurlen, $25
Carol Mazzetti and Joseph Mazzetti, $50
Gary Johnson, $500
Steve and Stacie Fetsko, $75
Suzanne McCord, $50
Dorothy Clutter, $100
Valerie Farquharson, $25
George and Carol Kabay, $100
Ethel Cummins, $50
Roy and Jon Zoog, $100
Janet and Willard Jobes, $100
Richard and Margaret White, $100
William and Glenda Craig, $35
Francis and Toni King, $30
Saundra L. White, $50
Harry and Barbara Ann DeWitt, $20
Mary Jo and Julie Elizabeth Andrews, $100
David and Donna Holliday, $100
Mary Gafric, $50
Noreen Kubincanek, $25
Douglas and Ann Hewitt, $50
W. Ronald and Patricia Stout, $25
Kathryn Rash, $50
Isiminger’s Pennzoil Inc., $100
Isiminger’s Automotive Service Center, $100
Gary Uchal, $100
David and Kathie Curdie, $50
Susan and Harry Grubich, $200
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, $250
Anonymous, $50