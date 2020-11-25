2000 Turkeys paired up with Range Resources to hold a telethon to raise money to provide Thanksgiving dinners for Washington County families in need.
The telethon, we are proud to say, was hugely successful.
We – no, make that YOU – raised $68,000 during the hourlong event.
Normally, Range Resources takes to the streets of downtown Washington to collect money for 2000 Turkeys, but because of COVID-19, the company had to come up with a different plan.
So, they settled on the telethon.
The old-fashioned telethon kicked off with a $2,500 contribution from Liberty Lumber and ended with a whopping $25,000 donation from the Washington County Community Foundation.
Range Resources matched donations up to $25,000.
Thank you to everyone – the individuals, businesses and organizations – who donated, for your generosity.
A big thank you to Range Resources for coordinating the telethon, for manning the phones, and for helping to make the event a big success.
And thank you to all the local musicians, area leaders and longtime contributors who participated in the telethon. And, our thanks to AJ Brach of the Savvy Fresh Group for producing an entertaining and fun show.
The 2000 Turkeys donations will enable the Greater Washington County Food Bank to provide the county’s food-insecure families with a holiday meal.
This year, with the pandemic, the need is greater than ever before. The telethon will benefit more than 18,000 people.
We can’t thank you enough for giving your neighbors a hand up during one of the most difficult periods we’ve experienced in our lifetimes.
We wish everyone a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.