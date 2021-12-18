This year’s 2000 Turkeys drive has come to a close, and we’re thrilled to announce the 2021 campaign raised $213,500 to help Washington County’s families in need celebrate a Thanksgiving dinner.
We thank you, Washington County!
And thank you to the following for their generous donations:
