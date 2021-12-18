news 1

This year’s 2000 Turkeys drive has come to a close, and we’re thrilled to announce the 2021 campaign raised $213,500 to help Washington County’s families in need celebrate a Thanksgiving dinner.

We thank you, Washington County!

And thank you to the following for their generous donations:

Sandra Henry, in memory of my husband, Calvin Henry, along with his late sister, Janice Henry Zullo, and other deceased family members, $50

Dottie Pinto and family, in memory of my husband, Perry Pinto, $1,000

Sandra Lee Wallace, $1,000

Edward and Donna Sukel, $50

Trinity High School Debate team, $30

Washington-Greene Counties Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association, $50

Patricia Lutes, in memory of Andy Lutes, $50

Richard and Nardis Hardie, $25

Rose Morgan, $25

Daniel and Janice Rowsick, $100

Debra Wilkes, $25

Don and Joyce Foringer, $25

Joann Kolycheck, in memory of my husband, Mike Kolycheck, $30

Mary Ellen Brosick, in memory of Nick, $25

Calvary Baptist Church, $75

Pamela Broadhead, $50

Centimark, $1,000

Frank and Theresa Winter, $50

