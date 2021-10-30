Thanksgiving is less than a month away, and 2000 Turkeys is cooking up something special.
Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Nov. 23, from noon to 1 p.m., when 2000 Turkeys is partnering with Range Resources for a 2000 Turkeys Telethon.
This year, the telethon will feature cooking demonstrations from Chicco Baccello, Union Grill, and Nutrition Fix.
And there will be entertainment, including Devon Johnson from Ruff Creek, and others.
Donors can call in during the hour to make contributions, which Range Resources will match up to $20,000.
You can tune in to the telethon on the 2000 Turkeys and Range Resources Facebook pages.
The goal of 2000 Turkeys – to help provide a Thanksgiving dinner for our struggling neighbors – hasn’t changed since it was started in the 1980s by the late Byron Smialek and Wayne Armstrong, along with Grace Hopwood and later, Pete Povich, who still serves on the board.
We’re happy that the tradition has continued. And it wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of every person who contributes.
With less than four weeks to go until families gather around the table to enjoy turkey, stuffing, fixings, and pumpkin pie, this year’s 2000 Turkeys drive is in high gear.
We thank the Train Gang of Washington County, who stopped by WJPA on Thursday to make its annual contribution to the turkey drive, and all of the other organizations, businesses and individuals who are helping to make sure everyone can enjoy a holiday meal.
If you want to make a donation, please send a check to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301.
Thank you to the following for their donations:
