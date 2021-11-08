Thanksgiving Day is less than three weeks away, and the 2000 Turkeys drive to provide Washington County families in need with a Thanksgiving dinner is in full gear.
Thank you to everyone who is contributing to make this year’s drive successful, and for reaching out to help our neighbors in need enjoy a holiday meal with their families.
Don’t forget to tune in to the 2000 Turkeys Telethon on Tuesday, Nov. 25, from noon to 1 p.m. You can call in to 1-888-2KTURKY to make a donation, which Range Resources will match, up to $20,000.
But there’s also another fun way to help out 2000 Turkeys, before the telethon.
Mac Discount of Washington, which auctions name brand merchandise at discount cost, is holding an auction that runs from Monday, Nov. 8, until Monday, Nov. 15., with proceeds of its 2000 Turkeys auction to benefit the drive.
Mac Discount auctions off returned, overstocked, and refurbished inventory (ranging from home decor, big-ticket electronics, power tools and exercise equipment to everyday household and pantry items) from retail stores like Amazon, Kohl’s, Walmart, and Lowes.
Bidding closes on Nov. 15, and auction winners can pick up their items at the South College Street location from Nov. 16-18. To register for the bid, log on to mac.bid, or download the App. Choose the Washington bid location (there are other locations) and look for the 2000 Turkeys charity auction. Items available for bidding will be listed.
Many of the items are open-box items, and they’ll be listed online as open box, like new, or damaged. Bidders can inspect items at the warehouse before they bid.
The auction is a way to both get some Christmas shopping done, and to support 2000 Turkeys.
Also, Shop ‘N Save stores in Washington and Canonsburg are selling $1 turkey placards. The bright yellow placards are on display throughout the stores.
2000 Turkeys is a local grassroots effort sponsored by the Observer-Reporter and WJPA to make sure food-insecure families get to celebrate Thanksgiving, too. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is helping with the distribution of the Thanksgiving meals through Washington County food pantries.
2000 Turkeys also is providing turkeys for Boxes of Love, a Thanksgiving outreach of the City Mission.
We’re thankful for all of the donations to date. If you’d like to make a donation, please send a check to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301.
Thank you to the following for your generous contributions:
Bill Reynolds, in memory of Tim Reynolds, $25
Lawrence and Kathleen Armenini, in memory of Harry and Kathryn Shumaker, $100
Charles and Victoria Knox, in memory of our grandson, Shawn Kroesen, $50
Earl and Jane Phillis, $50
Frank J. and Rose Marie Coppola, in memory of Coppola, Romano, and Kolljeski families, $25
Billie J. Robinson, in memory of Lee, $25
Paul and Darlene Clarke, $50
Daniel and Barbara Wheatcroft, $30
Cheryl and Michael Pauchnik, $50
Thomas L. Russell, in memory of Thomas and Christine Russell, $100
Tim and Sharon Lemley, in memory of E. Carter, $50
Mary Lemonovich, in memory of Joe, Martha and Joey Mayton, $30
Judy and Marty Beichner, $200
John and Linda Baldigowski, $100
Bud and Nancy Bell, $50
Joe and Elaine Stopka, $50
Tina L. Schultz, in memory of Roy Copeland Jr., $20
Phyllis and Paul Bednar, $50
Cindy and Gene Beatty, in memory of Angelo Alberta and Eunice Carter, $100
Kenneth and Sharon Opal, in memory of David Tichi, $150
Janet W. Brach, in memory of Anthony F. Brach, $20
Dave, Roseanne and Justin Nichols, $30
John and Ann Dean Hart, $50
Reed and Lou Vaira, $100
Marie Taylor, in memory of my husband Paul, $50
Angott Surgical Associates, $500
M-Tech Inc., $50
Diane Bianchin, $25
Mark Geary, Attorney at Law, $25
Pete and Gerry Graziotto, in memory of Byron Smialek, $100
Faith United Presbyterian Church, $100
Susan Orrick, in memory of Jim Jefferson, $25
James and Linda Hull, $50
Mark and Joyce Knestrick, $25
David J. Tomaceski, $50
Peggy Crawford, in memory of George Crawford, $30
Ronald O. and Sherri Van Horne, $25
Daniel and Katherine Bayer, $25
Dennis and Andrea Raymer, $50
Frank and Karen Gasper, $50
Janet Murray, in memory of Chuck Murray, $100
William and Sandra Hewitt, $25
Dave and Joyce Chambers, $50
Diane Scheponik, in memory of Buddy, $50
Robert Mary and Susan Crumrine, $25
Ted and Phyllis Dutton, $50
Mary Korsmeyer, $200
Emily Kumor Shade, $25
Richard and Barry Ross, $25
Brenda Bomblatus, $50
Frank and Suzanne Gomez, $50
Fawcett United Methodist Church Men, $100
William and Sandra Shadel, $25
Alexander and Patricia Soulakis, $25
James Hancher, for Mar, $50
Ellen and Robert DeBlasio, $50
Anonymous, $30
Janet Donovan, $10
Mark and Ellen Bachmann, $300
Bernard and Lillian Veres, $25
George Haddad, $200
Donald Brookman and Louise, $150
Shirley Mastnock, $650
Betty Gordon, $25
Phyllis Matheny and Susan Strnisha, $20
Robert W. Anderson, $50
Rena Stanko, $100
William and Ginny Watson, $50
Thomas J. Day Jr. and Michelle Day, $100
Carol and Jon Adler, $50
Earl and Theresa Dhanse, $100
Jane Ashmore and April Chesney, $25
Barry Bostich and Amy Braun-Bostich, $50
Richard and Linda Brytus, $100
Donald and Beverly Zofchak, $35
Roger and Diane Becker, $25
Joanne Romboski, for Dr. Larry Romboski, $100
Rebecca J. Anderson, $100
William J. Schenck, $100
Donna Dinardo and Darcie Vezzi, $50
Dennis Ford, in memory of Debbie Bash-Ford, $50
Alex and Janice Nakoneczny, $50
George Augustine Jr. and Deborah Augustine, $40
Bernard and Irene Price, $50
Anonymous, in memory of Bill and Phyllis Behrens, $100
Gist Wylie and Linda Hepburn, $30
James and Judith Femia, $25
Clyde Hood Jr. and Joyce Hood, $50
Robert C. Griffin, in memory of Joyce Ellis, $50
Bertha Kovacicek, $20
American Legion Post 175, $500
Robert Thornton, $50
Clyde Wilkinson, $25
James and Lois Sims, $25
John and Jamie Michalka, $50
Thomas and Karen Ellis, $25
William Backner, $10
Kenneth and Eileen Augustine, $100
Jeffrey Robert Smith, $50
Mr. and Mrs. Barry Charriere, $100
National Slovak Society, $250
Marlene Sopko and Albert Sopko Jr., $40
Katey G. and David M. Molesky, $5
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, in memory of Tom and Margy O’Leary, $50
Lee Pryor, $200
Faith United Presbyterian Church, $100
SE Schultz Electric Inc., $1,000
Frank A. Cargiene Jr., $100
First Baptist Church, $200
Claysville Pharmacy, $1,000
Hawkins Home Post Aid Assoc. VFW Post 927, $1,100
Ronald and Gerladine Diaz, $100
Terry and Linda Belcher, $50
Jim and Dorothy Hands, $50
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $200
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $250