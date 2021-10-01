Autumn has arrived. It’s time for pumpkins, football, bonfires, sweaters, colorful leaves.
And 2000 Turkeys.
The goal of 2000 Turkeys – which kicks off today – remains the same as when it began nearly 40 years ago: to provide Washington County families in need with a Thanksgiving dinner.
2000 Turkeys is a grassroots effort supported by local businesses, organizations and individuals whose donations put a turkey dinner on the table of local families being served each month by the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank at Washington County food pantries and senior high-rise units.
2000 Turkeys aims to help at least 3,000 food-insecure families in Washington County during this Thanksgiving season.
Co-sponsored by the Observer-Reporter and WJPA Radio, 2000 Turkeys has been around since the early 1980s, when it was launched to help feed the underemployed and unemployed during the holiday.
Washington County residents, businesses and organizations, who have been so generous over the years, have already started to make contributions.
2000 Turkeys aims to raise $100,000, and much work must be done between now and Nov. 25 to reach that goal.
Every cent from the 2000 Turkeys campaign goes toward making sure we have dinners for families in need.
You can help. Please make a donation during this holiday season.
We have some ideas. If you’re getting together with family or friends to watch the Steelers, why not ask them to pitch in a couple of bucks for 2000 Turkeys when they arrive with their chips and salsa? Or, hold a casual dress day at work, and have everyone throw in a buck or two for 2000 Turkeys.
Every single donation – which over the years have ranged from jars filled with pennies to checks for thousands of dollars – matters, and is appreciated.
To make a donation, send a check to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, PA 15301.