It’s that time of year again when you can help make a difference in someone’s life.
The 2000 Turkeys campaign kicked off Thursday.
Thanks to the generous donations from Washington County residents, businesses and organizations, 2000 Turkeys has been able to help provide Thanksgiving dinners to Washington County families in need for nearly four decades.
All of the money raised by 2000 Turkeys stays in Washington County to help our neighbors in need.
And there is a need, as food banks and pantries are serving a growing number of families whose paychecks aren’t going far enough.
Add in the holidays, and it is a challenging time for families.
Christa Johnson, communications specialist for Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, said rising costs have pushed many families past their breaking point.
“Higher grocery prices, gas prices, housing and utilities have forced many of our neighbors to make tough choices. Families are already struggling to put food on the table, so a Thanksgiving meal is even harder to afford this year. With the support of the community, we’re hoping we can lift the financial burden of Thanksgiving dinner and give families the chance to truly enjoy quality time together,” said Johnson.
George Omiros, CEO of Food Helpers, also emphasized that families across Washington County are struggling with rising prices “and the impossible choices of putting food on the table and paying for rent, utilities, healthcare, and other needs.”
“Our neighbors who have worked to overcome pandemic hardships, are now paying 15% more than last year for the same groceries for their families,” said Omiros. “When difficult times hit, food can be the first thing people do without to make ends meet.”
2000 Turkeys, whose mission is to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to every Washington County family who might otherwise get one, wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.
2000 Turkeys committee member Laural Ziemba said she’s inspired by the response from the community, which year after year lends a hand to help their neighbors who are struggling.
Johnson notices it, too.
“Time and time again we see neighbors giving back to make sure every child, senior and family have enough to eat. The need is especially great this year, so to see Washington County step up during Thanksgiving is a beautiful example of how this community takes care of one another,” said Johnson.
Dave Rhome, 2000 Turkeys member Dave Rhome said he doesn’t want one family to have to go without a Thanksgiving meal, and he is proud to be a part of the annual grassroots campaign.
He notes that every penny raised through the campaign goes toward providing a turkey and fixings for families in need.
For many families, businesses and organizations, donating to 2000 Turkeys has become a tradition.
On Thursday, longtime 2000 Turkeys donor Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 and Washington Lodge #164 Free and Accepted Masons started the 2022 campaign by donating $2,000. The donation is part of the proceeds the Blue Knights and Lodge 164 raised through its annual Blue Ride.
“The ride is a community effort, just like 2000 Turkeys is a community effort,” said Dave Richards, ride chairman. “The kind of work we do, it’s about community and family and children, and the 200 Turkeys program is very community-oriented and that’s what we want to donate toward.”
Committee member Pete Povich – one of 2000 Turkeys original founders along with Byron Smialek, Wayne Armstrong and Grace Hopwood when the fundraiser was dubbed “2000 Turkeys for the Unemployed” – said this year will be especially challenging.
“We’re asking everyone to give what they can and help us out. I really believe the people of Washington County won’t let us down,” said Povich.
Omiros said everyone needs to work together to provide a Thanksgiving meal, and to end hunger.
“Each of us has a role to play to make sure every senior, every child, and every family, all have enough to eat during this upcoming holiday season and beyond, and giving to 2000 Turkeys will ensure that families will have a holiday meal.”
As the holiday season approaches, 2000 Turkeys, sponsored by the Washington Observer-Reporter and WJPA, is excited about continuing its tradition of making sure that everyone has a chance to gather around the table with loved ones to share a meal and make memories.
Here’s how you can help: Please mail a check, made out to 2000 Turkeys, to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301.
