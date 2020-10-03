2000 Turkeys launched its annual Thanksgiving campaign on Friday, hoping to raise $100,000 to provide holiday dinners to Washington County families in need.
The fundraiser is a grassroots effort supported by local businesses, organizations and individuals whose donations put a turkey dinner on the table of families being served each month by the Greater Washington County Food Bank.
This year, the need is great.
An estimated 29,000 people in Washington County are food-insecure, and about half of those are served by the food bank.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, dependence on the food bank has increased. By summer, requests for food skyrocketed 150% since the onset of the pandemic.
“The pandemic has impacted us big-time,” said Connie Burd, executive director of the food bank. “It’s been a roller-coaster ride. There were sometimes 800 cars that went through the delivery site.”
More than 50% of those who receive help from the food bank are children and senior citizens.
Kicking off the fundraiser was Blue Ride Chairman Dave Richards, who presented a $2,000 donation from Washington Lodge 164 Free and Accepted Masons as part of the 17th annual Blue Ride, a joint effort between the lodge and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16, held earlier this year.
Co-sponsored by the Observer-Reporter and WJPA Radio, 2000 Turkeys has been around since the early 1980s, when it was launched to help feed the underemployed and unemployed during the holiday.
The 2000 Turkeys campaign is the largest fundraiser for the food bank.
Said Burd, “I’d like to express my appreciation to all of the donors who so generously donate every year to make sure every family has a turkey on the table and can celebrate with family.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many in our community – our family, friends and neighbors – are facing hardships and challenges. As Thanksgiving nears, it’s not to soon to think about the people and things we are grateful for.
And, if you’re able, now is the time to make a donation to 2000 Turkeys.
Every penny from the 2,000 Turkeys campaign goes toward making sure the food bank has enough dinners for families in need.
Please consider donating during this holiday season.
To make a donation, send a check to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, PA 15301. Checks should be made payable to 2000 Turkeys.