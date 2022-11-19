Thanksgiving is less than one week away, and donations to 2000 Turkeys continue to roll in.
Among the donors this week who mailed in checks, dropped off donations at the Range Resources fund drive or stopped by WJPA Radio station with a contribution were siblings August and Ada Rose Ralston of Washington, who collect money in a jar throughout the year and then donate to 2000 Turkeys.
The teens, who started donating to 2000 Turkeys about a decade ago when they were in elementary school, donated $137.60.
2000 Turkeys, in partnership with Food Helpers, a division of Greater Washington County Food Bank, the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, and City Mission Boxes of Love, aims to provide Thanksgiving dinner for at least 4,770 families in need in Washington County.
Thanksgiving dinner will cost an estimated 20% more than it did last year, according to a new survey released this week by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a real challenge for families who already struggling to pay bills and find they have little money left over to buy a Thanksgiving dinner and side dishes.
Thank you to all of the individuals, businesses, and organizations who have contributed to this year’s campaign so far. Your generosity and the community’s willingness to help our neighbors in need are overwhelming and inspiring.
In the nearly 40 years since 2000 Turkeys was launched, it has remained a grassroots effort and has become an annual tradition for many in Washington County. The Observer-Reporter and WJPA are proud to co-sponsor 2000 Turkeys.
It’s not too late to contribute to the campaign. If you can, please send a donation, made payable to “2000 Turkeys,” to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301.
Thank you so much to the following for their generous donations this week:
Judy and Gary Stewart, in memory of Eilene and Dominic Romano, $50
David and Anna Berg, $100
Robert and Rose Ross, $50
Al Sten’s Auto Service, in memory of Ron Smitty Smith, my friend and mentor, $50
Conrad and Gerrie Rossetti, in memory of our daughter, Karen Rossetti, $45
Mark and Sandra Bonanni, $25
Lois and David Navrotski, $25
Daniel and Carol Anderson, $50
Charles and John Snyder, $25
T.C. Drewitz and Mary J. Drewitz, $50
Susan and William Budavich, $50
National Slovak Society Assembly 588 of Avella, $250
Susan Budavich and William J. Budavich Jr., $50
Mary Polansky and Andrew Tarnik, $100
Lower Ten Mile Presbyterian Church, $500
James and Rebecca Jackson, $100
Virginia and Paul Lucas, $25
J.J. and T.M. Feeney, $100
James A. Stolfer II and Jeanne Stolfer, $200
Kenneth and Linda Flood, $50
Thomas and Karen Ellis, $30
W. Thomas and Deborah Mainwaring, $100
Thomas and Theresa Dunlap, $2,500
Debra and Timothy Trent, $50
Janet Carey, in memory of cousin, Debbie Harter, $25
Dave and Martha Ward, $50
Bill and RoseAnn Massengill, $50
Robert and Beverly Allridge, $100
James and Judith femur, $25
Janet and Anthony Conn, $100
Larry and Karen Headley, $50
Matthew and Darlene Farabee, $25
Dan Thomas and Melissa Martin, $100
Clyde Knupp Jr. and Lisa Knupp, $100
Joseph and Gretchen Brehl, $100
Raymond and Ellen Mazzoni, $50
Jim and Nancy Baughman family, $100
Janet W. Brach, in memory of my husband, Anthony F. Brach, $25
Rose Almasy, in memory of Ed Almasy, $20
Don and Marie Kunselman, $50
Upper Ten Mile Church Presyberian Women, $20
Arthur and Becky Delprato, $60
Paul and Phyllis Bednar, $50
Stan and Anna Marie Glowaski, $50
Stanley and Susan Michalski, $25
Patricia and William Brooks, in memory of our parents, $25
Mario and Joanne Mancinelli, $25
William and Diana Daniels, $50
Robert and Mary Ann Pope, $25
Harold and Patricia Mituzas, $25
Falk and Judith Kantor, $50
Thomas Dubich family, in memory of Reinette and John Dubich, $50
Judy Hewitt Dubich and family, in memory of Thomas Hewitt, $50
Kenny and Kelly Isiminger, $40
Saundra L. Edmond, in loving memory of my son, Christopher, and granddaughter, Tearney, $100
Billie Jo, Butch, and Julie, in memory of our dad, Duane White, $60
Julie, in memory of my husband, Mike Byrne, $40
Jason and Rebecca Walsh, $250
Erin and Donald McDowell, $500
Holly Zavallo and Drew Rosko, $100
August and Ada Rose Ralston, $137.60
Roger Blyth, in memory of Frances Blyth, $50
Washington Financial Charitable Foundation, $15,000
Teddy and Cheryl Marchich, with prayers for a better 2023. In memory of the unconditional love from our horses and pets that passed before us, $20
