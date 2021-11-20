Thanksgiving Day is less than a week away, and this holiday season, so many families in our community are struggling to make ends meet.
The 2000 Turkeys drive is in full gear, and with the generous help of folks who are willing to lend a hand to their food-insecure neighbors in Washington County, we can make sure that families who are going through tough times can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner, too.
2000 Turkeys is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving meals, including turkey, fixings, and dessert, for individuals and families facing hardship.
We’re heading into the home stretch, and there’s still time to donate. On Tuesday, from noon to 1 p.m., tune in to the 2000 Turkeys Telethon. Hosted by Range Resources, the company will match all donations up to $20,000. There will be entertainment, including a performance by Devon Johnson of Ruff Creek, cooking demonstrations, and interviews.
All proceeds from the telethon will benefit the Pittsburgh Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving meals to Washington County’s food-insecure families.
To watch, visit the Range Resources Corp. Facebook page or the 2,000 Turkeys Facebook page. You can call 1-888-2KTURKY to make a donation.
The Pittsburgh Food Bank has seen an increase in the number of requests for food and support services, and anticipates the need to continue to grow, especially as the cost of food, gas, and other items soar, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
2000 Turkeys was co-founded nearly 40 years ago by the late Byron Smialek and Wayne Armstrong as a seasonal food event for the unemployed, and has grown into a tradition for local families, schools, businesses, and organizations that open their hearts and their wallets year after year for those who aren’t as fortunate.
2000 Turkeys is thankful not only for the checks, large and small, that donors mail in or drop off, but also for the creative ways families, friends, businesses and co-workers have come up with to raise money to donate to the turkey campaign – including auctions, donation jars, and kick-boxing contests.
For example, earlier this year, Jessica Kearns, who owns Massages by Jess in Washington, started putting out a large donation jar for clients to win a free massage and to donate each month’s collection to a group or organization of their choice. October’s winner, Barb Walz of Washington, chose to donate to 2000 Turkeys. Thank you, both.
We are nearing our goal of raising $100,000, which will not only provide Thanksgiving dinners to those families who need it, but also to provide at least 700 turkeys for the outreach program, Boxes of Love.
If you want to make a donation, please mail a check to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301.
Thank you to the following for their generous donations:
