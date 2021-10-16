Thanksgiving is less than six weeks away, and 2000 Turkeys – with the help of individuals, businesses, and organizations – is hard at work making sure that Washington County families in need will enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.
While you’re prepping for your Thanksgiving meal and debating which sides to serve with your roasted turkey (or Cajun turkey, perhaps), take a minute to write a check to 2000 Turkeys so your neighbors who might be struggling can have a happy holiday.
2000 Turkeys has been providing Thanksgiving dinners for our neighbors in need for nearly 40 years.
And this year, the need is as great as ever, and 2000 Turkeys aims to raise $100,000 to lend a hand for those who aren’t as fortunate.
Co-sponsored by WJPA Radio and the Observer-Reporter, 2000 Turkeys partners with the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving dinners to Washington County food-insecure families served each month by the food bank at Washington County pantries and senior high-rise units.
This year, 2000 Turkeys also is donating turkeys to Washington City Mission for its Thanksgiving Community Boxes of Love project, which will provide a Thanksgiving dinner for an estimated 700 additional families.
Thank you to everyone who is stepping forward to help.
On Friday, Alex Sulkowski, vice president and director of Noble Environmental Specialty Services, presented a $10,000 check to 2000 Turkeys, noting the Cecil-based company “loves to give back to the community. It’s something we want to do and something we believe in.”
Every donation is welcome, whether it’s pennies in a jar or a check for thousands of dollars. Each dollar goes toward making sure families can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner together.
To make a donation to 2000 Turkeys, mail a check to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301.
Or, bring a donation to WJPA, 98 S. Main St., Washington, Pa.
Thank you to the following for their generous donations:
Ed and Susan Westcott, in memory of Jim Roberts, $50
John Sr. and Sue Pomykala, in memory of Jim Roberts, $100
Allan and Nancy Brooks, in memory of parents John and Mary, and Jack and Alma, $100
Jamie Torboli, $100
Nancy M. Walker, $50
David Bramer, $50
William Johnson, $50
Lesa Guley, $50
Jack and Katy Egers, $25
Sandra and Robert Hohn, $50
Donald and Marguerite Stark, $50
Keystone Club, $100
Nancy Hunter, $1,000
Emilie Poplarchik, $30
Frank and Jan Hixenbaugh, $100
Catherine A. Dhanse, $30
Bob and Emily Flanyak, $50
Ray and Anna Zedel, $50
Loretta Stanek and Staci Blamer, $25
Paul and Sandra Harton, $30
William and Susan Peffer, $25
Mark and Susan Nickler, $50
Beverly Clark, $100
John Bukoski, $50
James and Rebecca Jackson, $100
Charles Crouse, $100
Washington Lodge No. 164 F & AM, $2,000
Noble Environmental Specialty Services, $10,000
Defy Security, $20,000