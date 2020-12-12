The 2000 Turkeys campaign has concluded.

And the annual fundraiser, supported solely by the individuals, businesses and organizations in Washington County, raised more than $207,500 to help the Greater Washington County Food Bank provide Thanksgiving meals for local families in need.

Each year, the goal is to raise $100,000 to make sure our Washington County neighbors can have Thanksgiving dinner.

We didn’t know what to expect amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we were shocked and overwhelmed with gratitude when Washington County pulled together to more than double our goal.

We cannot thank you enough.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, food banks nationwide have been called upon to help struggling families. Eighty percent of food banks are serving more now than they did a year ago.

The GWCFB has stepped up, too, to meet increased demand and provide food for families facing hunger.

Said Connie Burd, executive director of the GWCFB, “We were blown away by the generosity of so many concerned friends and neighbors who donated to the 2000 Turkey campaign fund in 2020.”

In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, GWCFB was able to provide turkeys, gift cards, and “tons of food,” Burd said.

“At GCWFB, we are abundantly blessed by every kind soul who offered words of encouragement, a helping hand, a monetary donation, volunteer hours, and most importantly, prayers.”

The 2000 Turkeys board thanks all who donated, from Range Resources (who also held a telethon), Washington County Community Foundation, Defy Security, Shepherd’s Financial, and Shop ‘N Save for their substantial donations, to everyone who wrote a check or dropped off a jar filled with change. Every donation matters.

And thank you, too, to WJPA and the Observer-Reporter for sponsoring the campaign – every year, for decades.

We wish you a healthy, safe and happy holiday season.

Thank you to the following for their generous donations:

August and Ada Rose Ralston, $110.87

Duritza’s Enterprises Inc. DBA Canonsburg Shop N Save, $4,679

WJPA, $1,000

Michael S. Siegel, $1,000

Liberty Lumber, $2,500

Diane and Dustin Chenney, $25

Washington County employees, $671

Cheryl Marturana, in memory of husband, Frank Marturana, $50

Anonymous, $5

Grace Matyuf, $50

Carl and Bonnie Zellie, in memory of “Julie” Martha Abraham-Logan

Michael and Diana Horne, $50

Mary and Henr Ward, $50

Lynn Selway Yusim, $20

Judy Leary, $50

Thomas and Karen Ellis, $25

Mary-Alice Susko, $500

William Douglas Canan, $25

Gergory Papson, $50

Burke Racing Stable LLC, $1,000

Carolyn and Lee Libert, $25

Michael and Suzanne Archer, $25

David and Diane Garry, $50

Wash County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan, $100

Frank Zatta, $50

Avella Area School District JHSH Children’s Activity Fund, $189

Michael Mansfield, for Dale an Ann Shriver, $100

David and Jean Luoni, $30

Mona Graham, $30

Gerald and Alberta Blackburn, $50

Diane Bianchini, $15

Anonymous, $50

Ronald and Susan Humphreys in memory of Evelyn Hauser, $25

Eileen Minella, $50

Deborah Mrock, $20

Dawn O’Brien, $50

George Toward, $30

Cindy Reedy, in memory of William and Dolores Reedy, $50

D. E. Wolbert, $20

Kathryn Butcher, in memory of my mother, Muriel H. Butcher, $100

Marian W. Sanders, in memory of my husband, Harry F. Sanders, $1,000

Marian R. Sanders, in memory of my father, Harry F. Sanders, $50

Mrs. Kathy Adams and family, in memory of Fred Russell, $20

Diane Drazick, $25

Larry and Karen Headley, $50

N.A. and L. M. Barron, $100

Richard and Deboreh Lough, $100

Kevin and Krista Adzima, in memory of Vin and Pat Franz, $75

Victoria and David Cushey, $100

Dorothy Pinto, $50

Bertha Kovacicek, $25

Don and Nancy Casto, $50

Thomas and Carrie Smith, $25

Tom and Sandy McMurray, $75

Greenbriar Treatment Center, $200

Ellsworth Sportsmens Club Inc., $500

Edward and Patricia Stavovy, $25

Vaughn Simonelli, in memory of my father, Vaughn Simonelli, $20

Greater Canonsburg Senior Citizens Center of Washington County, $100

Dee’s Record and Video Shop Inc., $100

Lathia Investments LLC Canonsburg Sunoco, $150

Anonymous, $50

Wray and Betty Iddings, $25

Richard and Patricia Morflak, $50

Joseph and Gretchen Brehl, $100

Anonymous, $20

Anonymous, $30

Wayne, Judy, Kellie and Connor Gossett, in memory of Neil, $100

Anonymous, $200

Jeffrey Hardman, $90

Barry and Barbara Charriere, $40

John and Corinne Spadaro, $100

Justin and Amy Smith, $25

Sam’s Pizza, $1,000

Anonymous, in memory of Rose McGarry, $100

Fairhill Manor Croppers in honor of Fairhill Manor Christian Church, $50

S. Timothy and Susan F. Warco, $50

Dr. Michael Crabtree, $100

Anonymous, $300

Anonymous, $22

GWCFB online donations:

Adam & Jennifer Gibson

Bails & Associates, LLC

Brian Conrad

Bridge Insurance Group, Inc.

Bruce Wells

Carrie Crumpton

Crystal Bartko

Danielle Sarinana

Emily Lucas

Ericka Mermon

Falk Kantor

Greg R Dunn Jr.

Heather Breedlove

Julianne Baer

Kilkeary’s Auto Body Inc.

Michael Jarvis

PA CareerLink Mon Valley

Telethon (donations matched by Range Resources):

Anonymous, $50

Gloria Fryer, $25

Peacock Keller, $3,243

Paul Deakin, $50

Rick Sponaugle, $100

Anonymous, $200

Sara Schumacher, $30

Carolyn Libert, $25

Dale Cowger, $25

Caryn Sousa, $20

Susie Archer, $25

Curt Tipton, $250

Anonymous, $500

Jordan Schubenski, $50

Calynn Abdullah Dress for Success, $75

Brian Schill, $20

Anonymous, $25

Mike Yurchak, $25

Jody Rhome, $25

Jean Luoni, $30

Kathy Borrelli, $100

Loren Anderson, $50

David Davis, $50

Patricia Dowiak, $25

Sue Davis, $50

Brandon Pompeani, $50

The Humphreys family, in memory of Evelyn Hauser, $25

Michael Arch, $40

Andrew Campolongo, $40

Julie Byrne, in memory of Dad, Duane White, from Bilile Jo, Butch, and Julie, $60

Julie Byrne, in memory of my husband, Mike Byrne, $40

Karen Creek, $25

Karol Snead, $25

Pat Carsagna, $50

Andrew Ritter, $75

Deborah Standiford, $50

Mary Susko, $500

Budd Baer, $100

Meadowcroft Rock Shelter, $100

Paul Sanders, $100

Kellye Caraway, $100

George Watson, $30

Pete Povich, $2,000

Cheryl Charie, $50

Bob Schubenski, $50

Scott Holtkamp, $40

Olive Conn, $25

John Fountain, $25

Barbara Gibbs, $100

Dustin Bradick, $40

Margaret Frazier, $50

Lisa Bruce, $50

Ron Yeager, $50

Christina Kramer, $25

Bob Griffin, in memory of Joan Griffin, $50

Jamie Bails Richardson, $500

Missy Brach, $50

Matt Kravits $100

Maura Marinkovich, in memory of mother, Kathleen Lewis, $25

Steven Colussy, $20

Jan Schade, $25

Jeremy Matinko, $40

Kevin Mastrangelo, $50

Sarah Harter, $50

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In