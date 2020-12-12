The 2000 Turkeys campaign has concluded.
And the annual fundraiser, supported solely by the individuals, businesses and organizations in Washington County, raised more than $207,500 to help the Greater Washington County Food Bank provide Thanksgiving meals for local families in need.
Each year, the goal is to raise $100,000 to make sure our Washington County neighbors can have Thanksgiving dinner.
We didn’t know what to expect amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we were shocked and overwhelmed with gratitude when Washington County pulled together to more than double our goal.
We cannot thank you enough.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, food banks nationwide have been called upon to help struggling families. Eighty percent of food banks are serving more now than they did a year ago.
The GWCFB has stepped up, too, to meet increased demand and provide food for families facing hunger.
Said Connie Burd, executive director of the GWCFB, “We were blown away by the generosity of so many concerned friends and neighbors who donated to the 2000 Turkey campaign fund in 2020.”
In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, GWCFB was able to provide turkeys, gift cards, and “tons of food,” Burd said.
“At GCWFB, we are abundantly blessed by every kind soul who offered words of encouragement, a helping hand, a monetary donation, volunteer hours, and most importantly, prayers.”
The 2000 Turkeys board thanks all who donated, from Range Resources (who also held a telethon), Washington County Community Foundation, Defy Security, Shepherd’s Financial, and Shop ‘N Save for their substantial donations, to everyone who wrote a check or dropped off a jar filled with change. Every donation matters.
And thank you, too, to WJPA and the Observer-Reporter for sponsoring the campaign – every year, for decades.
We wish you a healthy, safe and happy holiday season.
Thank you to the following for their generous donations:
