Turkey Christmas Thanksgiving

The 2000 Turkeys campaign is underway, with the goal of raising money to provide Washington County families in need with a Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day.

In partnership with the Food Helpers and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, the funds raised go toward providing certificates for a turkey, along with the fixings for a holiday meal. Additionally, 2000 Turkeys will provide turkeys for The City Mission’s Bags of Love Thanksgiving program.

