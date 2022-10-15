The 2000 Turkeys campaign is underway, with the goal of raising money to provide Washington County families in need with a Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day.
In partnership with the Food Helpers and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, the funds raised go toward providing certificates for a turkey, along with the fixings for a holiday meal. Additionally, 2000 Turkeys will provide turkeys for The City Mission’s Bags of Love Thanksgiving program.
And this year, the need is as great as ever.
2000 Turkeys, launched nearly 40 years ago and co-sponsored by the Washington Observer-Reporter and WJPA Radio, is grateful for the support the campaign has gotten from Washington County individuals, businesses and organizations who are sending in donations.
We love the creative ways people have raised money to donate.
We’re thankful for neighbors like Geno Phillips at Sunoco Gas Station in Canonsburg, who collects money at the station for 2000 Turkeys every year and this year raised $2,040 to contribute.
This year, Liberty Pole Spirits will host a 2000 Turkeys Whiskey & Wares raffle from Oct. 20 through Nov. 12. Raffle prizes include one of 10 bottles of Shaken & Stirred single barrel pick; an eight-person cocktail class with owners Jim and Ellen Hough; an eight-person pre-opening tour of the new Liberty Pole Spirits; a “winter warmer” basket of Liberty Pole merchandise, including a throw blanket, scarf, hat, sweatshirt, bourbon and rum; and more.
“This community has brought a lot of support to Liberty Pole, and we thought this was a perfect way to return that support, with gratitude, and to give back to the community,” said Ellen Hough.
With about five weeks remaining until Thanksgiving, please send in your donation to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, PA 15301.
And if your family is struggling with food insecurity, please contact Food Helpers at 724-632-2190 ext. 101 or call Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank at 412-460-3663 ext. 655 for help.
Thank you to the following for your generous donations:
Therese Moore, in memory of Mike and Agnes and Paul Washinski and Barry J. Moore, $100
W. Ronald and Patricia Stout, $25
Joan Stewart, in memory of Bob Stewart, $100
David and Judisth Davis, $25
Fred and Joanne Caruso, $100
Paul and Christine McNeely, $20
John and Gloria Penderville, $25
Carole A. Earliwine, in memory of my husband and son, $25
William and Joyce Koeppelle, in memory of Darla Joe Koeppelle, $25
William and Joyce Koeppelle, in memory of Megan E. Peacock, $25
David McKenery Sr. and Jane McKenery, $50
Joseph and Eva Brown, $50
Karen Defibaugh, in memory of my husband and my mother, $50
John and Denise Quayle, $200
Dominick and Timothy Trimarki, $100
Barbara Ann and Harry DeWitt, $25
Charles and Bonnie Hines, $30
Violet and Robert Azman, $25
Jeff and Janis Chico, $50
Augusta Emanuele Garrity, $50
Marcia Malardie, in loving memory of James Malardie, $50
Bart and Angela Raitano, $25
Donald and Marguerite Stark, $50
Jack and Kathy Egers, $30
James and Roberta McElhaney, $75
Jesse and Jodi McNurlen, $25
Joseph and Susan Dudas, $50
Robert and Sharon Muntan, $50
David and Nancy Rubis, $100
Patricia and James Eglar, $100
Stephen and Katharine Stayduhar, $50
Carole and Dave Williams, in memory of Holly, $200
Carol and Rich Balaz, in memory of Sandy and Mary Ellen Hummell, $100
Knights of Columbus Washington Council 1083, $200
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos Society, $100
Rudy and Jackie Marisa, $50
Carl W. Russell, in memory of Nancy Barry, $100
Darlene and Steve Riker, $30
Robert and Kathleen Devore, $100
Kenneth and Sharon Opal, $100
Robert Mary and Susan Crumrine, $25
Dennis and Linda Sarchet, $50
Anonymous, in memory of Gram, Jo, and Cathy, $100
Roy Lounder, in memory of my wife, Linda, $50
Dolores Hess and Susan Nickler, $50
Ro and Ross Orenchuk, $100
Luz and Kathy Armenini, in memory of Harry and Kay Shumaker, $50
Janet and Samuel Cario, $50
Roy and Marie Larimer, $25
David and Kathy Curdie, $50
Kathleen Morris, in memory of Sam Marra, $25
Jacqueline P. Wilkinson, in memory of Dr. Thomas C. Wilkinson, $100
American Legion Auxiliary John C. McIlvaine, Unit 902, $50
Joseph and Gemma Smith, $100
Jeff and Linda Paxton, $50
Frank and Karen Gasper, $50
Thomas and Jane Piatt, $50
Jacqueline Liberatore, $50
susan and Mark Nickler, $100
Klaus and Melvina Behrens, $100
John and Marian Wagner, $100
Charles Crouse and Sharon Russell, $100
Mt. Calvary EV Lutheran Church, in memory of Jim Jefferson, $500
Canonsburg Sunoco and Geno Phillips, $2,090
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.