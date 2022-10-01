Thanksgiving is less than 8 weeks away, and it’s time to talk turkey.
The 2000 Turkeys campaign, sponsored by the Observer-Reporter and WJPA, is underway, and we need your help to make sure Washington County families in need get to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.
Donations to 2000 Turkeys help put a turkey dinner on the table of families who are struggling to make ends meet this year.
Thanks to local individuals, businesses and organizations, we’re off to a great start, as 2000 Turkeys aims to reach its goal of raising at least $150,000.
All donations make a big difference to our neighbors facing hunger, and every dollar from the 2000 Turkeys campaign goes toward making sure we have dinners for families in need.
Please consider donating and helping to ensure every one of our neighbors has enough to eat this holiday season.
To make a donation, send a check to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, PA 15301.
Thank you to the following individuals, businesses and organizations for their generous contributions:
Joseph and Carol Mazzetti, $50
Edward and Susan Westcott, $50
Rocco and Massimo Falconi, $200
Peter and Denise Coppola, $50
James and Susan Jaap, $25
Michael and Nancy Sapko, $200
James E. Craig III and Sandra Craig, $150
Lynford and Cathleen Lynch, $100
Marlene and William Rhoades, $40
David and Barbara Mason, $50
Wayne and Judy Masquelier, $30
Charles Slates, in memory of Blanche, $100
Charles and Catherine McCullough, $25
Joseph and Kathleen Progar, $40
Michael and Elizabeth Bradwell, $100
Loretta Churney, in memory of my two daughters, Denise Churney and Darlene Jury, $25
Mary Jo Stonfer Fedutes, $25
Dennis and Andrea Raymer, $50
Robert and Donna Connolly, $100
