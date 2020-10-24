We are living in uncertain times.
But one thing that we are certain about is the generosity of Washington Countians, who donate every year to 2000 Turkeys.
Despite the uncertainties of COVID-19, when residents are worrying about their jobs and their health, donations continue to pour in for this year’s 2000 Turkeys campaign, which provides Thanksgiving dinners for Washington County families in need.
Among those who donate annually is the Train Gang Railroad, who contributed $250 to this year’s effort.
“Times being what they are these days, we’ve had to narrow down amounts we donate, but we’re willing to donate to help you feed the people (in Washington County),” Train Gang member Joe Jack told 2000 Turkey board members Pete Povich and Laural Ziemba.
The 2000 Turkeys board is grateful to the Train Gang, and to all of the individuals, businesses and organizations who make a donation, large or small.
2000 Turkeys is the largest fundraiser for the Greater Washington County Food Bank, who provides the Thanksgiving dinners for families.
We truly couldn’t do it without you. Our goal is to raise $100,000, and so far this campaign, we are nearly halfway there. Your contributions have helped us raise more than $47,000.
Let’s keep going. If you can, please send a check payable to 2000 Turkeys and mail it to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301.
And also, stop by Washington Crown Mall to see the holiday train display.
Starting on Black Friday, Nov. 28, the display will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 2 to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
Thank you to the following for their generous donations:
Lou and Darlene Lignelli, $25
Charles and Deborah Sethman, $25
Robert and Diana Iams, $25
Michaelene Severyn, $25
Jan and Randy Settimio, $50
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $50
Anne Altieri, in memory of Alvin Altieri, $50
Greg and Rhonda Felton, $50
Patricia Weaver, $30
Gary Wolf, $10
Dominick and Timothy Trimarki, $50
David and Mary Beth Baker, $30
Cookie Kazakewicz, in memory of Kaz, $50
Lloyd and Barbara Dearolph, $40
John and Virginia Ullom, $30
Frances Shrontz, in memory of Dick Shrontz, $25
Theresa Shape, $25
John and Ann Dean Hart, $40
Audrey Bunner and Tracy Hapeman, $100
Susan Orrick, $25
Deborah Rubis and Cari Shellhammer, $25
Mary JaneKolesar, $200
Donna Henderson, $50
Ruth McMurry, in memory of Paul David Phillips, $20
Kenneth and Nancy Frock, $30
Bernard and Barbara Desmond, $25
Paul and Lisa Miller, $100
Joan and James Warren, $25
Ruth Campbell, $20
American Legion Auxiliary John C. McIlvaine, Unit 902, $50
Sue Beels, $100
Martha Polen, $50
Richard and Margaret Irey, $100
West Alexander United Methodist Women, $200
Don and Joan Zielinski, $25
Jane Ashmore and April Chesney, $25
William Johnson, $30
Mary Polansky, $50
Beverly Clark, $100
Wayne and Judith Masquelier, $30
Jack and Kathy Egers, $40
Adrienne Guelker and Richard Dotts, $20
Luz and Kathy Armenini, in memory of Harry and Kay Shumaker, $50
David and Deobrah Dague, $100
Rocco and Massimo, in memory of Ray Phillips Sr., $100
Bernard and Lillian Veres, $25
James and Lisa Novak, $50
Nancy Hunter, $1,000
Karl and Judith Kirschner, $100
Jesse and Jodi McNurlen, $25
Ted and Phyllis Dutton, $25
Edward and Susan Westcott, $50
Mike Yopek and Mary Colombo, $20
Audrey and Vince Sargent, $50
Walter Lekwart, $100
David Mazon, $600
Bill and Carol Boardley, $100
Maggie Zuraw, in loving memory of husband, Vic, $100
Carol Barnes, $50
Dennis and Cheryl Fee, $50
Ro and Russ Orenchuk, $50
Patricia Fratini, $25
Carol and Jon Adler, $50
Betty Degiovanni, $25
George Haddad, $200
Robert Mong, $50
Chris Hamilton, $25
Loretta M. Stanek and Staci Blamer, $25
Sandra Todaro, $20
Marianne Povich, $30
Ruth Pilgun, in memory of Jack Pilgun, $50
JPA Land Co. Inc., $100
Lesa Guley, $50
James and Marlene Webb, in memory of Kitty Sampson, $100
Ethel Cummins, $50
Donna Koter, $50
John Bukowski, $50
Dorothy Dillemuth, $100
Allen Junker, $100
Vicki and Eugenio Trapuzzano, $20
Jarol Devoge, $50
Kurt and Margie Kesneck, $50
Victor and Laura Perri, $50
Thomas and Laraine Zawatski, $30
Heidi Pankopf, $50
Jamie Torboli, $50
David and Barb Castora, $25
Carolyn Casciola, $50
Donald and Marguerite Stark, $50
Chuck and Nancy Neff, $30
Patricia and James Eglar, $100
David’s Ltd., $50
William and Sandra Hewitt, $25
Burch and Rosemarie Efaw, $25
Cushma family, in memory of Frances Cushma, $25
Lynda Wiatrowski and family, in memory of Donald Wiatrowski, $50
Sam Post, in memory of wife, Mary R. Post, and sisters, Mary Borsare and Joann Lilley, $100
Martha L. Hansotte Family Trust, $20
Darlene and Robert Caldwell, $100
Ronald and Vicki Dzikowski, $35
Slovenian Savings and Loan Association, $2,500
Anonymous, $25
David and Janice McDonald, $50
Robert and Sharon Aloia, $25
Robert Cunningham, $50
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, in memory of Byron Smialek, $50
George and Deborah Augustine, $40
Donald Brookman, $50
Paul and Christine McNeely, $20
Bob and Rhonda McDonald and family, $60
David Richard, $50
WN McCullough, $25
Carol Earliwine, in memory of husband, Richard, $25
Robert Mary and Susan Crumrine, $25
Virginia Hollowood and Heather Rice, $25
Joe and Nancy Zipko, $60
Carole and William Latkovic, $50
Furman and Barbara Graft, $25
Marie Pollok, $40
Mark and Donna Kirschner, $30
Kenneth and Sandra McWilliams, $100
David and Judith Davis, $25
Judith Phillips, $150
Daralyn and Wesley Campbell, $50
Marilyn Taylor, $20
Lucy Corson, $20
Peter and Denise Coppola, $50
Frank Angott Jr. and Katherine Leech, in memory of Janet, $40
David Komlenic, $20
The Rose Almasy family, in memory of Ed Almasy, $50
Martin Beichner Jr. and Judy Beichner, $300
Anonymous, $200
Debra Huggins, $25
Joseph DeLuca, $25
Dennis and Linda Sarchet, $50
Michael and Terry Wheatley, $25
Elden Morris and Pamela Jones, $100
Janet Jobes and Willard Jobes, in memory of Jim and Don Markley, $100
Kal Flaskos, in memory of Anthony and Maria Flaskos, $25
Anonymous, $25
Dale and Jean Lyons, $200
Frances Betaire, $25
Shirley Mastnock, $600
Mark and Ellen Sams, $25
Michael and Julie McLaughlin, $200
Drs. Franklin and Karen Kuzy, $50
Dorothy Carpenter, $25
William and Maureen Premro, $25
Ronald and Sherri Van Horne, $50
Nina Gysegem, $100
Melissa and Richard Markley, $15
John and Marian Wagner, $75
Richard and Margaret White, $100
In memory of Bill Burns, by family, $25
Deborah and Timothy Trent, $25
Dave, Roseanne and Justin Nichols, $25
Anonymous, $50
Jim Dunlap Sr. and Theresa Dunlap, $2,500
Ellen and Scot Curran, $50