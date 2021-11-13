Thanksgiving Day is less that two weeks away, and the 2000 Turkeys drive is getting closer and closer to its goal of raising money to provide Washington County families in need with a Thanksgiving dinner.
We thank all of the individuals, businesses and organizations who are stepping up to help our food-insecure neighbors celebrate the holiday, and making sure they have one less thing to worry about at Thanksgiving.
Charlese Hayden McKinney, director of Partner Network Programs at the Greater Community Food Bank, which has partnered with 2000 Turkeys, said more families than ever are struggling to make ends meet as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every dollar donated to 2000 Turkeys helps ensure that many of our Washington County neighbors will have a Thanksgiving meal to share with their loved ones,” said McKinney. “Their efforts have provided Thanksgiving meals for thousands of Washington residents annually. On behalf of everyone at the Food Bank and the families we serve in Washington County, thank you to those who have donated in the past and especially those who have donated this year, amidst rising food costs and the other challenges that are facing us all.”
There are plenty of ways to help.
Tune in to the 2000 Turkeys Telethon on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from noon to 1 p.m., when Range Resources will match up to $20,000 in donations. Operators at the phone bank will accept your donations.
You can watch the Facebook Live event on the Range Resources Corp. and 2,000 Turkeys Facebook pages.
Also, you can help 2000 Turkeys by participating in the Mac Discount 2000 Turkeys auction, with proceeds benefiting the turkey drive. Visit mac.bid, and select the 2000 Turkeys Charity Auction from the auction options, and bid on a variety of items ranging from large appliances and electronics to household items. The auction runs through Nov. 15, and bidding starts at $1. Many of the items are open box and come from retailers including Amazon, Kohl’s and Walmart.
You can purchase a placard at Washington and Canonsburg Shop ‘N Save stores, too, to donate to the turkey fund.
Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued, we raised a record amount for the 2000 Turkeys campaign, and your generosity is apparent this year, too, as we’re nearing our goal of $100,000.
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, we’re going to work hard to make sure that every family who needs a Thanksgiving dinner will have one. We’ve even partnered with the outreach Boxes of Love to provide at least 700 turkeys to accompany the box of Thanksgiving fixings it provides to Washington County families.
If you want to make a donation, please send a check to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301.
Thank you to the following for your generous donations:
