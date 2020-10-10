Thanksgiving is less than seven weeks away.
And while we don’t know what our Thanksgiving gatherings will look like this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we do know there are Washington County families who will help to make sure they can enjoy a holiday dinner, too, during these difficult times.
2000 Turkeys is a grassroots effort supported by local individuals, businesses and organizations whose donations put a turkey dinner on the table of families who are being assisted by Greater Washington County Food Bank.
And the support has been amazing so far this year.
Among those who have stepped to help the campaign is DeFY Security, a Canonsburg company that donated $25,000 to the current campaign.
“It’s another way that we can give back,” said Justin Domachowski, chief executive officer for DeFY Security, who grew up in Washington and now lives in Canonsburg, noting several DeFY’s employees also grew up in Washington County.
He also said the state of the economy and the unemployment rate, a result of the coronavirus, have made donating to nonprofits like 2000 Turkeys more important.
“With the state of the economy, more people are going to need our support than ever,” he said.
Domachowski said he wants to “sow the seeds” of charitable giving and helping our neighbors.
The 2000 Turkey campaign – the largest fundraiser of the food bank – aims to raise $100,000. Through Friday, the campaign has raised $32,000, and the 2000 Turkeys board is grateful for every donation, large and small.
And, every penny collected from the 2000 Turkeys campaign goes toward making sure food-insecure families in Washington County get to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.
There is still work to do before Nov. 27, and we’re asking for your help, if you can.
To make a donation, send a check made payable to 2000 Turkeys to: 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301.
New this year, donors have the option to make a contribution online using a credit or debit card, or PayPal account. Visit the food bank’s website at gwcfb.org and click on the 2000 Turkeys page.
Thanks to the following who have donated:
