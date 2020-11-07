As Thanksgiving approaches – it's now 18 days away – the holiday gives us a chance to celebrate the things for which we're grateful.
Among them: our families, our health, and, of course, the Steelers 7-0 start to the NFL season.
Challenging days are ahead of us as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. But I know Washington Countians are up to the challenge. Remember, in the early days of the pandemic when neighbors reached out to each other, offering to share food and items that were in short supply – disinfecting wipes and toilet paper, for example – and volunteering to grocery shop and pick up medications for the elderly and those at high risk.
That spirit of caring for your neighbor is evident, too, in this year's 2000 Turkeys campaign, which raises money for the Greater Washington County Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving dinners for local families in need.
So far, the annual grassroots campaign – which is funded by small and large donations from individuals, organizations, and businesses – has raised nearly $77,000. We are fast approaching our goal of $100,000 so that those families who are struggling right now can celebrate Thanksgiving, too.
Thank you, thank you, Washington County.
And, the 2000 Turkeys board invites you to participate in the 2000 Turkeys Telethon on Nov. 24, from noon to 1 p.m. Presented by Range Resources, the telethon will include entertainment and interviews, and phone banks for donations. Musical guests include Devon Johnson of Ruff Creek, and Lynn Doehring and Cait Yakopin of Pure Joy.
Tune in to 2000 Turkeys Facebook page, where the telethon will be broadcast. Donors can call in to 888-2K-TURKY, and Range Resources will match all donations made during the telethon.
The updated twist on an old-fashioned telethon – a fun, socially distant option amid COVID-19 – replaces the annual food drive and fund collection/donation match that Range Resources holds for 2000 Turkeys.
The goal of 2000 Turkeys – to help our neighbors – hasn't changed since it was founded in the 1980s by the late Byron Smialek and Wayne Armstrong, along with Grace Hopwood and later, Pete Povich, who still serves on the board.
And none of it would be possible without the generosity of every person who contributes. According to the food bank, every $1 donated equals five meals in the community.
If you'd like to be a part of 2000 Turkeys, please make out a check payable to 2000 Turkeys, and mail to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301. Or, you can make a credit card or PayPal payment by visiting WJPA.com and clicking on the link, or visiting gwcfb.org. Or, you can donate by calling the food bank at 724-632-2190, ext. 113.
Thank you to the following who have so generously donated:
